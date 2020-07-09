5131 Bella Collina St

Amenities

Incredible Rancho Del Oro Home! - This beautiful home sits on a beautiful street elevated with views and 3016 sq.ft. of living space and is located close to Oceanside Business Park, Camp Pendleton and only 10 minutes to the beach. The family room is a great family gathering space and features a fireplace, is spacious and is open to the kitchen which enjoys beautiful natural lighting, abundance of cabinets, a large island to prepare dinners, a large walk in pantry and beautiful neutral granite. The kitchen has a breakfast nook with attached family room with a fireplace, indoor laundry room, formal dining room and large living room vaulted ceilings and lots of windows! One full bedroom and bath is located downstairs, four bedrooms upstairs including huge Master Suite with fireplace and adjacent private retreat or office. Huge deck off the master bedroom with parklike views of the back yard. Newly painted throughout, new carpeting upstairs, travertine on lower level. Private back yard offers a relaxing retreat or family gatherings. Oversized 3 car garage is definitely a plus! Highly acclaimed Vista schools: Empressa Elementary, Roosevelt Middle and Vista High. Visit www.RentGPM.com to schedule a showing or call our office 760-721-4442 for more information. Non Smokers Only. One Year Lease. Advertised Price Subject to Credit, background and other factors and therefore subject to change. Equal housing opportunity.

