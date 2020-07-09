All apartments in Oceanside
5131 Bella Collina St
5131 Bella Collina St

5131 Bella Collina Street · No Longer Available
Location

5131 Bella Collina Street, Oceanside, CA 92056
Guajome

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Incredible Rancho Del Oro Home! - This beautiful home sits on a beautiful street elevated with views and 3016 sq.ft. of living space and is located close to Oceanside Business Park, Camp Pendleton and only 10 minutes to the beach. The family room is a great family gathering space and features a fireplace, is spacious and is open to the kitchen which enjoys beautiful natural lighting, abundance of cabinets, a large island to prepare dinners, a large walk in pantry and beautiful neutral granite. The kitchen has a breakfast nook with attached family room with a fireplace, indoor laundry room, formal dining room and large living room vaulted ceilings and lots of windows! One full bedroom and bath is located downstairs, four bedrooms upstairs including huge Master Suite with fireplace and adjacent private retreat or office. Huge deck off the master bedroom with parklike views of the back yard. Newly painted throughout, new carpeting upstairs, travertine on lower level. Private back yard offers a relaxing retreat or family gatherings. Oversized 3 car garage is definitely a plus! Highly acclaimed Vista schools: Empressa Elementary, Roosevelt Middle and Vista High. Visit www.RentGPM.com to schedule a showing or call our office 760-721-4442 for more information. Non Smokers Only. One Year Lease. Advertised Price Subject to Credit, background and other factors and therefore subject to change. Equal housing opportunity.
*** TO SEE THE VIRTUAL TOUR, COPY AND PASTE THIS LINK IN YOUR BROWSER. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DpzgEnon1no&feature=youtu.be

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5785997)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5131 Bella Collina St have any available units?
5131 Bella Collina St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5131 Bella Collina St have?
Some of 5131 Bella Collina St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5131 Bella Collina St currently offering any rent specials?
5131 Bella Collina St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5131 Bella Collina St pet-friendly?
No, 5131 Bella Collina St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5131 Bella Collina St offer parking?
Yes, 5131 Bella Collina St offers parking.
Does 5131 Bella Collina St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5131 Bella Collina St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5131 Bella Collina St have a pool?
No, 5131 Bella Collina St does not have a pool.
Does 5131 Bella Collina St have accessible units?
No, 5131 Bella Collina St does not have accessible units.
Does 5131 Bella Collina St have units with dishwashers?
No, 5131 Bella Collina St does not have units with dishwashers.

