5094 Via Manos #C Available 05/15/20 Fresh and Bright Oceanside Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful condo close to shopping and San Luis Rey bike path. The property will be fully painted and will have new flooring prior to move in. Includes one car garage and an assigned spot. This property includes a stackable washer/dryer. Nice peaceful views of trees and birds from the patio deck.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,738.
PETS:
No Pets
FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
1 Story
Balcony
Dining Area
Living Room
Washer/ Dryer
1 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Canyon View
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School:
Alamosa Park Elementary
Middle School:
Roosevelt Middle School
High School:
Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/5094-Via-Manos-unit-C-Oceanside-CA-92008-30/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
