Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:09 PM

5094 Via Manos #C

5094 Via Manos · No Longer Available
Location

5094 Via Manos, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
5094 Via Manos #C Available 05/15/20 Fresh and Bright Oceanside Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Beautiful condo close to shopping and San Luis Rey bike path. The property will be fully painted and will have new flooring prior to move in. Includes one car garage and an assigned spot. This property includes a stackable washer/dryer. Nice peaceful views of trees and birds from the patio deck.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,738.

PETS:
No Pets

FEATURES:
Non-Smoking Property
Dishwasher
Stove
Fire Place
1 Story
Balcony
Dining Area
Living Room
Washer/ Dryer
1 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Canyon View

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School:
Alamosa Park Elementary
Middle School:
Roosevelt Middle School
High School:
Vista High School
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/5094-Via-Manos-unit-C-Oceanside-CA-92008-30/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5694292)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5094 Via Manos #C have any available units?
5094 Via Manos #C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5094 Via Manos #C have?
Some of 5094 Via Manos #C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5094 Via Manos #C currently offering any rent specials?
5094 Via Manos #C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5094 Via Manos #C pet-friendly?
Yes, 5094 Via Manos #C is pet friendly.
Does 5094 Via Manos #C offer parking?
Yes, 5094 Via Manos #C offers parking.
Does 5094 Via Manos #C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5094 Via Manos #C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5094 Via Manos #C have a pool?
Yes, 5094 Via Manos #C has a pool.
Does 5094 Via Manos #C have accessible units?
No, 5094 Via Manos #C does not have accessible units.
Does 5094 Via Manos #C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5094 Via Manos #C has units with dishwashers.

