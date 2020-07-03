Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

5094 Via Manos #C Available 05/15/20 Fresh and Bright Oceanside Condo! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Beautiful condo close to shopping and San Luis Rey bike path. The property will be fully painted and will have new flooring prior to move in. Includes one car garage and an assigned spot. This property includes a stackable washer/dryer. Nice peaceful views of trees and birds from the patio deck.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4,738.



PETS:

No Pets



FEATURES:

Non-Smoking Property

Dishwasher

Stove

Fire Place

1 Story

Balcony

Dining Area

Living Room

Washer/ Dryer

1 Car Garage

Community Pool

Community Spa

Canyon View



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School:

Alamosa Park Elementary

Middle School:

Roosevelt Middle School

High School:

Vista High School

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



LINK:

https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/5094-Via-Manos-unit-C-Oceanside-CA-92008-30/



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5694292)