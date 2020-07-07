All apartments in Oceanside
5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102

5082 Cascade Way · No Longer Available
Location

5082 Cascade Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhome in North River Community - This 3 story townhome is located in the North River Village community and has beautiful views of the North River area. The property features upgraded granite countertops, flooring and interior design. The home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 baths and 1,132 square feet. The unit is tucked away from the street, giving it a perfect and quiet location. This home will go fast, you don't want to miss out!

For Information Call or Text 760-253-8413

(RLNE4209715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 have any available units?
5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
Is 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 currently offering any rent specials?
5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 is pet friendly.
Does 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 offer parking?
No, 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 does not offer parking.
Does 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 have a pool?
No, 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 does not have a pool.
Does 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 have accessible units?
No, 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5082 Cascade Way, Unit 102 does not have units with air conditioning.

