5014 Viewridge Way

This property is located in the gated community of Spinnaker Ridge. This spacious home boasts luxurious upgrades throughout. Kitchen, dinging, living areas and master bedroom have wood look plank flooring and all bathrooms have tile. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, garden window and is great for entertainment. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless appliances including refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher and wine chiller. First level includes formal dining room, eat in kitchen, formal living room, family room, bedroom and full bathroom. All additional bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the additional bathrooms. Hall bathroom features tub shower combo and jack and jill vanity. Master bedroom features double sided fire place, private balcony with expansive views. Deluxe master bathroom flaunts luxury with a pebble finished soaking tub, stand up glass shower, dual vanity sink, water closet and extremely spacious walk in closet. Backyard landscape includes concrete patio and grass area with palm trees and fruit trees. Contact us today to schedule an appointment!



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.