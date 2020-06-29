All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
5014 Viewridge Way
Last updated March 20 2020 at 10:16 PM

5014 Viewridge Way

5014 Viewridge Way · No Longer Available
Location

5014 Viewridge Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This property is located in the gated community of Spinnaker Ridge. This spacious home boasts luxurious upgrades throughout. Kitchen, dinging, living areas and master bedroom have wood look plank flooring and all bathrooms have tile. Gourmet kitchen features granite counter-tops, garden window and is great for entertainment. Kitchen comes equipped with stainless appliances including refrigerator, double oven, dishwasher and wine chiller. First level includes formal dining room, eat in kitchen, formal living room, family room, bedroom and full bathroom. All additional bedrooms are located on the second floor along with the additional bathrooms. Hall bathroom features tub shower combo and jack and jill vanity. Master bedroom features double sided fire place, private balcony with expansive views. Deluxe master bathroom flaunts luxury with a pebble finished soaking tub, stand up glass shower, dual vanity sink, water closet and extremely spacious walk in closet. Backyard landscape includes concrete patio and grass area with palm trees and fruit trees. Contact us today to schedule an appointment!

DRE01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,495, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $3,400, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5014 Viewridge Way have any available units?
5014 Viewridge Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5014 Viewridge Way have?
Some of 5014 Viewridge Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5014 Viewridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
5014 Viewridge Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5014 Viewridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 5014 Viewridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5014 Viewridge Way offer parking?
No, 5014 Viewridge Way does not offer parking.
Does 5014 Viewridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5014 Viewridge Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5014 Viewridge Way have a pool?
No, 5014 Viewridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 5014 Viewridge Way have accessible units?
No, 5014 Viewridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5014 Viewridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5014 Viewridge Way has units with dishwashers.
