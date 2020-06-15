All apartments in Oceanside
5010 Los Morros Way #26

5010 Los Morros Way · (818) 884-5155
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5010 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5010 Los Morros Way #26 · Avail. Jun 26

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
5010 Los Morros Way #26 Available 06/26/20 Two Bedroom Two Bath Upgraded Condo with Garage Available in Oceanside - Nice corner unit in a gated community- Upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, there is a one car garage too... Nice pool, fitness center area . This is a very nice, open concept condo, please call or text Russell for a showing. Property is available July 1st. Please do not disturb the tenants. I will arrange a showing for you.

We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE2500536)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 Los Morros Way #26 have any available units?
5010 Los Morros Way #26 has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 Los Morros Way #26 have?
Some of 5010 Los Morros Way #26's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 Los Morros Way #26 currently offering any rent specials?
5010 Los Morros Way #26 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 Los Morros Way #26 pet-friendly?
No, 5010 Los Morros Way #26 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 5010 Los Morros Way #26 offer parking?
Yes, 5010 Los Morros Way #26 does offer parking.
Does 5010 Los Morros Way #26 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5010 Los Morros Way #26 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 Los Morros Way #26 have a pool?
Yes, 5010 Los Morros Way #26 has a pool.
Does 5010 Los Morros Way #26 have accessible units?
No, 5010 Los Morros Way #26 does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 Los Morros Way #26 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 Los Morros Way #26 does not have units with dishwashers.
