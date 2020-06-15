Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel gym pool

5010 Los Morros Way #26 Available 06/26/20 Two Bedroom Two Bath Upgraded Condo with Garage Available in Oceanside - Nice corner unit in a gated community- Upgraded 2 bedroom/2 bath with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer in the unit, there is a one car garage too... Nice pool, fitness center area . This is a very nice, open concept condo, please call or text Russell for a showing. Property is available July 1st. Please do not disturb the tenants. I will arrange a showing for you.



We are an Equal Housing Provider and follow all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE2500536)