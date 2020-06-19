Amenities

501 Sea Cliff Way Available 12/10/19 Welcome to The Bluffs! 1BR/1BA Lower Level Condo!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:

Welcome to The Bluffs at Rancho Del Oro. Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bath, single-story on the lower level. This unit has beautiful wood floors throughout - no more carpet- granite countertops in kitchen & stainless-steel appliances. Large bedroom with walk-in closet. The unit includes a private backyard patio area. The community features lush landscaping, recreational area, community pool and spa, BBQ area.



REQUIRED INCOME:

Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4'125



PETS: No Pets



FEATURES:

Air Conditioning

Non-Smoking Property

Evening Lights

Oven

Microwave

Stove

Refrigerator

Fire Place

Gas Fireplace

Patio

Living Room

Storage space

1 Story

Dining Area

Tile Flooring

Upgraded Carpeting

Pergo Flooring

Washer/ Dryer

Reserved Parking

Community Spa

Community Pool

Home Owners Assoc.

Plantation Shutters

Fenced yard



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: McAuliffe

Middle School: Martin Luther King

High School: El Camino

There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.



CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

2653 Roosevelt Street

Carlsbad, CA 92008

www.cpmteam.com



(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax



Hours

Monday - Friday 9am -5pm

Saturday 9am - 4pm



