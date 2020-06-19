All apartments in Oceanside
Location

501 Sea Cliff Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
501 Sea Cliff Way Available 12/10/19 Welcome to The Bluffs! 1BR/1BA Lower Level Condo!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Welcome to The Bluffs at Rancho Del Oro. Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bath, single-story on the lower level. This unit has beautiful wood floors throughout - no more carpet- granite countertops in kitchen & stainless-steel appliances. Large bedroom with walk-in closet. The unit includes a private backyard patio area. The community features lush landscaping, recreational area, community pool and spa, BBQ area.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4'125

PETS: No Pets

FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Oven
Microwave
Stove
Refrigerator
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Living Room
Storage space
1 Story
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Pergo Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Reserved Parking
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe
Middle School: Martin Luther King
High School: El Camino
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.

LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/501-Sea-Cliff-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-883/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE3325862)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Sea Cliff Way have any available units?
501 Sea Cliff Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Sea Cliff Way have?
Some of 501 Sea Cliff Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Sea Cliff Way currently offering any rent specials?
501 Sea Cliff Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Sea Cliff Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 501 Sea Cliff Way is pet friendly.
Does 501 Sea Cliff Way offer parking?
Yes, 501 Sea Cliff Way offers parking.
Does 501 Sea Cliff Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Sea Cliff Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Sea Cliff Way have a pool?
Yes, 501 Sea Cliff Way has a pool.
Does 501 Sea Cliff Way have accessible units?
No, 501 Sea Cliff Way does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Sea Cliff Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Sea Cliff Way does not have units with dishwashers.
