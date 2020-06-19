Amenities
501 Sea Cliff Way Available 12/10/19 Welcome to The Bluffs! 1BR/1BA Lower Level Condo!! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Welcome to The Bluffs at Rancho Del Oro. Gorgeous 1 bedroom, 1 bath, single-story on the lower level. This unit has beautiful wood floors throughout - no more carpet- granite countertops in kitchen & stainless-steel appliances. Large bedroom with walk-in closet. The unit includes a private backyard patio area. The community features lush landscaping, recreational area, community pool and spa, BBQ area.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $4'125
PETS: No Pets
FEATURES:
Air Conditioning
Non-Smoking Property
Evening Lights
Oven
Microwave
Stove
Refrigerator
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Patio
Living Room
Storage space
1 Story
Dining Area
Tile Flooring
Upgraded Carpeting
Pergo Flooring
Washer/ Dryer
Reserved Parking
Community Spa
Community Pool
Home Owners Assoc.
Plantation Shutters
Fenced yard
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: McAuliffe
Middle School: Martin Luther King
High School: El Camino
There may be more than one option for schools, please contact School District to confirm.
LINK: https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/501-Sea-Cliff-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-883/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE3325862)