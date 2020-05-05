All apartments in Oceanside
501 Calle Montecito

501 Calle Montecito · No Longer Available
Location

501 Calle Montecito, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
recently renovated
pool
playground
Newly Renovated Condo in Lakeshore Villas! Available now! - Lovely condominium end unit is located on the ground floor is close to Camp Pendleton. This Lakeshore Villas Condo features new carpeting, paint and updated bath and private patio with laundry room, community pool and spa and one carport parking space with storage. This unit is walking distance to Libby Lake, community playground, Community Skate Park, wonderful hiking trails. Easy access to Highways 76, shopping, dining and entertainment. Non-Smoking. Security deposit equal to one months rent. Contact Graf Property Management Today at 760-721-4442 to schedule a time to view this home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Calle Montecito have any available units?
501 Calle Montecito doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Calle Montecito have?
Some of 501 Calle Montecito's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Calle Montecito currently offering any rent specials?
501 Calle Montecito is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Calle Montecito pet-friendly?
No, 501 Calle Montecito is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 501 Calle Montecito offer parking?
Yes, 501 Calle Montecito offers parking.
Does 501 Calle Montecito have units with washers and dryers?
No, 501 Calle Montecito does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Calle Montecito have a pool?
Yes, 501 Calle Montecito has a pool.
Does 501 Calle Montecito have accessible units?
No, 501 Calle Montecito does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Calle Montecito have units with dishwashers?
No, 501 Calle Montecito does not have units with dishwashers.
