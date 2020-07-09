Amenities
4972 Overlook Dr. Available 06/02/20 5bd/3ba Spacious Family Home! Available 6/15/20 New flooring Pets OK-Ranch and Sea Management - Address: 4972 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057
Available: 6/15/2020
Rent: $3200
Deposit: $3200
Pets OK with owner approval and additional deposit
*Beautiful Views
*Jacuzzi
*New Flooring
*Pets OK
*Washer/dryer hook ups
Landscaper Included
*3 Car Garage
*3 Full baths
Spectacular Mountain views from this 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Rancho Del Oro! 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. Also features family room w/fireplace and large kitchen with island. Large walk-in double closets in master bedroom. Shed for storage in back yard. Jacuzzi available - tenants will have to maintain. Yard also boasts fruit trees and a gas BBQ. Walking distance to schools. Washer/dryer hook ups in laundry room Brand New flooring upstairs. Call Kim today for an appointment to see! 760-722-2114, Kim@ranchandsea.com.
(RLNE5803042)