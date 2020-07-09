All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 22 2020 at 9:55 AM

4972 Overlook Dr.

4972 Overlook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4972 Overlook Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4972 Overlook Dr. Available 06/02/20 5bd/3ba Spacious Family Home! Available 6/15/20 New flooring Pets OK-Ranch and Sea Management - Address: 4972 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057

Available: 6/15/2020

Rent: $3200
Deposit: $3200
Pets OK with owner approval and additional deposit

*Beautiful Views
*Jacuzzi
*New Flooring
*Pets OK
*Washer/dryer hook ups
Landscaper Included
*3 Car Garage
*3 Full baths

Spectacular Mountain views from this 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Rancho Del Oro! 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. Also features family room w/fireplace and large kitchen with island. Large walk-in double closets in master bedroom. Shed for storage in back yard. Jacuzzi available - tenants will have to maintain. Yard also boasts fruit trees and a gas BBQ. Walking distance to schools. Washer/dryer hook ups in laundry room Brand New flooring upstairs. Call Kim today for an appointment to see! 760-722-2114, Kim@ranchandsea.com.

(RLNE5803042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4972 Overlook Dr. have any available units?
4972 Overlook Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4972 Overlook Dr. have?
Some of 4972 Overlook Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4972 Overlook Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4972 Overlook Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4972 Overlook Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4972 Overlook Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4972 Overlook Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 4972 Overlook Dr. offers parking.
Does 4972 Overlook Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4972 Overlook Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4972 Overlook Dr. have a pool?
No, 4972 Overlook Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4972 Overlook Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4972 Overlook Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4972 Overlook Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4972 Overlook Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

