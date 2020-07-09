Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

4972 Overlook Dr. Available 06/02/20 5bd/3ba Spacious Family Home! Available 6/15/20 New flooring Pets OK-Ranch and Sea Management - Address: 4972 Overlook Dr., Oceanside CA 92057



Available: 6/15/2020



Rent: $3200

Deposit: $3200

Pets OK with owner approval and additional deposit



*Beautiful Views

*Jacuzzi

*New Flooring

*Pets OK

*Washer/dryer hook ups

Landscaper Included

*3 Car Garage

*3 Full baths



Spectacular Mountain views from this 5 bedroom 3 bath home in Rancho Del Oro! 1 bedroom and full bath downstairs. Also features family room w/fireplace and large kitchen with island. Large walk-in double closets in master bedroom. Shed for storage in back yard. Jacuzzi available - tenants will have to maintain. Yard also boasts fruit trees and a gas BBQ. Walking distance to schools. Washer/dryer hook ups in laundry room Brand New flooring upstairs. Call Kim today for an appointment to see! 760-722-2114, Kim@ranchandsea.com.



(RLNE5803042)