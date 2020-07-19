All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4967 CALLE ARQUERO

4967 Calle Arquero · No Longer Available
Location

4967 Calle Arquero, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
game room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
game room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY OCEANSIDE HOME! 4967 Calle Arquero - NOW! This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths (former model) home is now renting! This home features hardwood floors, California room, AC, large 2 car garage (with additional room for storage), and a massive loft space for office or game room! Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac! Get your application in soon and move in before the holidays!!!
Owner will provide gardening service and will allow a pet upon approval of the breed! Refrigerator provided in "as is" condition. Washer and dryer hookups.

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8685)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE1833054)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4967 CALLE ARQUERO have any available units?
4967 CALLE ARQUERO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4967 CALLE ARQUERO have?
Some of 4967 CALLE ARQUERO's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4967 CALLE ARQUERO currently offering any rent specials?
4967 CALLE ARQUERO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4967 CALLE ARQUERO pet-friendly?
Yes, 4967 CALLE ARQUERO is pet friendly.
Does 4967 CALLE ARQUERO offer parking?
Yes, 4967 CALLE ARQUERO offers parking.
Does 4967 CALLE ARQUERO have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4967 CALLE ARQUERO does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4967 CALLE ARQUERO have a pool?
No, 4967 CALLE ARQUERO does not have a pool.
Does 4967 CALLE ARQUERO have accessible units?
No, 4967 CALLE ARQUERO does not have accessible units.
Does 4967 CALLE ARQUERO have units with dishwashers?
No, 4967 CALLE ARQUERO does not have units with dishwashers.
