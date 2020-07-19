Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY OCEANSIDE HOME! 4967 Calle Arquero - NOW! This gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths (former model) home is now renting! This home features hardwood floors, California room, AC, large 2 car garage (with additional room for storage), and a massive loft space for office or game room! Home is located at the end of a cul-de-sac! Get your application in soon and move in before the holidays!!!

Owner will provide gardening service and will allow a pet upon approval of the breed! Refrigerator provided in "as is" condition. Washer and dryer hookups.



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($8685)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies



Call Real Property Management today for an appointment to see inside at 760-434-1791



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice.



