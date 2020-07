Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Single story home, 3 car garage in GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD - Single-story home with 4 bedrooms and a 3 car garage in a terrific neighborhood. Zoned for Lake Elementary (Carlsbad School District).

High ceilings, 2 gas fireplaces, all appliances included. Double oven, solid surface countertops, lots of cabinet space, TONS of natural light in this home.

Non-smoking. Owner may consider a pet. Nice breezes and nice view from backyard. It's a good one.



(RLNE2914552)