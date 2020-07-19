All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

4944 Amador Dr

4944 Amador Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4944 Amador Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
Gorgeous Oceanside Home in Gated Community! - Gorgeous light & bright large home in quiet gated community. Home is move-in ready w/soaring ceilings, formal living & dining area w/wet bar, large family room, fabulous kitchen with nice appliances, granite slab counters, and peaceful view to the backyard. There is also a large laundry room on the main level. Home has travertine floors, recessed lights, new windows, newer carpet, and professionally painted throughout. Huge sunny master bedroom & bathroom w/marble & vanities, custom tile work, soaking tub, large walk in closet. Large, landscaped yard w/ no neighbors behind. Close by Lake & Madison schools. Owner pays for weekly gardener + HOA.

(RLNE4967024)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4944 Amador Dr have any available units?
4944 Amador Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4944 Amador Dr have?
Some of 4944 Amador Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4944 Amador Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4944 Amador Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4944 Amador Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 4944 Amador Dr is pet friendly.
Does 4944 Amador Dr offer parking?
No, 4944 Amador Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4944 Amador Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4944 Amador Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4944 Amador Dr have a pool?
No, 4944 Amador Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4944 Amador Dr have accessible units?
No, 4944 Amador Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4944 Amador Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4944 Amador Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
