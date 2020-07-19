4944 Amador Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters pet friendly walk in closets bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Gorgeous Oceanside Home in Gated Community! - Gorgeous light & bright large home in quiet gated community. Home is move-in ready w/soaring ceilings, formal living & dining area w/wet bar, large family room, fabulous kitchen with nice appliances, granite slab counters, and peaceful view to the backyard. There is also a large laundry room on the main level. Home has travertine floors, recessed lights, new windows, newer carpet, and professionally painted throughout. Huge sunny master bedroom & bathroom w/marble & vanities, custom tile work, soaking tub, large walk in closet. Large, landscaped yard w/ no neighbors behind. Close by Lake & Madison schools. Owner pays for weekly gardener + HOA.



(RLNE4967024)