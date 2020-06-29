All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
493 Lexington Court
Last updated March 19 2020 at 10:13 AM

493 Lexington Court

493 Lexington Court · No Longer Available
Location

493 Lexington Court, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
493 Lexington Court ~ Remodeled Desirable Home at The Heartlands at Ivey Ranch - Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2966 square foot, 2 story home in the desirable Community of The Heartlands at Ivey Ranch, Oceanside. This home has just been remodeled with beautiful high end Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Stain Master carpet with luxury memory padding upstairs, a new kitchen, new front and back yard, and fresh paint throughout with Crown Molding and 5 inch baseboards on the first floor.

This home features a large kitchen with a walk in Butler Pantry, an open floor plan that will be excellent for entertaining, a family room with a fireplace, a living room, new Brazilian Granite counters and oversize back-splash, stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher, double oven, gas cook-top, and a microwave, a concrete platform for a Jacuzzi tub, 80 square foot walk in master closet, walk in closet in the other 3 bedrooms, LED lights throughout with Edison Style Bulbs in Dining Room and bathrooms, a laundry room, 2 car garage, and lots of pantry/linen storage.

Gardener is included, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Ivey Ranch Elementary School, Martin Luther King Middle School and El Camino High School all within walking distance of this property.

Owner requesting applicants with 720+ FICO Score and preferably no pets. Please call the Office at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3899802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 493 Lexington Court have any available units?
493 Lexington Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 493 Lexington Court have?
Some of 493 Lexington Court's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 493 Lexington Court currently offering any rent specials?
493 Lexington Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 493 Lexington Court pet-friendly?
No, 493 Lexington Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 493 Lexington Court offer parking?
Yes, 493 Lexington Court offers parking.
Does 493 Lexington Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 493 Lexington Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 493 Lexington Court have a pool?
No, 493 Lexington Court does not have a pool.
Does 493 Lexington Court have accessible units?
No, 493 Lexington Court does not have accessible units.
Does 493 Lexington Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 493 Lexington Court has units with dishwashers.

