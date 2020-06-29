Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

493 Lexington Court ~ Remodeled Desirable Home at The Heartlands at Ivey Ranch - Immaculate 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 2966 square foot, 2 story home in the desirable Community of The Heartlands at Ivey Ranch, Oceanside. This home has just been remodeled with beautiful high end Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, Stain Master carpet with luxury memory padding upstairs, a new kitchen, new front and back yard, and fresh paint throughout with Crown Molding and 5 inch baseboards on the first floor.



This home features a large kitchen with a walk in Butler Pantry, an open floor plan that will be excellent for entertaining, a family room with a fireplace, a living room, new Brazilian Granite counters and oversize back-splash, stainless steel appliances to include dishwasher, double oven, gas cook-top, and a microwave, a concrete platform for a Jacuzzi tub, 80 square foot walk in master closet, walk in closet in the other 3 bedrooms, LED lights throughout with Edison Style Bulbs in Dining Room and bathrooms, a laundry room, 2 car garage, and lots of pantry/linen storage.



Gardener is included, all other utilities are tenant responsibility. Ivey Ranch Elementary School, Martin Luther King Middle School and El Camino High School all within walking distance of this property.



Owner requesting applicants with 720+ FICO Score and preferably no pets. Please call the Office at 760-945-8107 to schedule a viewing of this home.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3899802)