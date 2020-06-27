All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated September 24 2019 at 9:45 AM

4924 Verde Drive

4924 Verde Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4924 Verde Drive, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4924 Verde Drive Available 10/04/19 4924 Verde Dr - Spacious 4 bd plus Den with 2 bath. - PRE-LEASING NOW! SHOWING AFTER 9/20 - DRIVE BY ONLY. WILL BE SHOWING AFTER 10/04/19.
WE ARE PRE-LEASING PROPERTY, APPS ONLINE.

4924 Verde Dr
Oceanside, Ca. 92057
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,595 month, $2,500 Deposit

Spacious 4 bd plus Den with 2 bath. Newly remodeled home with custom paint, ceramic tile flooring through-out. Large kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove and fridge. Faux wood blinds, mirrored wardrobe doors, washer and dryer hook ups, fenced backyard with lime tree, 2 car garage, and Small Pets Negotiable.
Blocks from Community Park, close to Oceanside Municipal Golf Course, Windmill Lake, Whelan Lake, Libby Lake, City Park, Mission Market Place, shopping center, Melba Bishop Park Recreation Center and many schools.

Lease: 1 year lease
Pets: Upon approval
Parking: 2 car garage
Available:10/04/2019
Contact Information: - Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325

APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM

Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice

(RLNE5126300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 Verde Drive have any available units?
4924 Verde Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 Verde Drive have?
Some of 4924 Verde Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 Verde Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4924 Verde Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 Verde Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4924 Verde Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4924 Verde Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4924 Verde Drive offers parking.
Does 4924 Verde Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4924 Verde Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 Verde Drive have a pool?
No, 4924 Verde Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4924 Verde Drive have accessible units?
No, 4924 Verde Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 Verde Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 Verde Drive has units with dishwashers.
