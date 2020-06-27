Amenities
4924 Verde Drive Available 10/04/19 4924 Verde Dr - Spacious 4 bd plus Den with 2 bath. - PRE-LEASING NOW! SHOWING AFTER 9/20 - DRIVE BY ONLY. WILL BE SHOWING AFTER 10/04/19.
WE ARE PRE-LEASING PROPERTY, APPS ONLINE.
4924 Verde Dr
Oceanside, Ca. 92057
4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths
$2,595 month, $2,500 Deposit
Spacious 4 bd plus Den with 2 bath. Newly remodeled home with custom paint, ceramic tile flooring through-out. Large kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove and fridge. Faux wood blinds, mirrored wardrobe doors, washer and dryer hook ups, fenced backyard with lime tree, 2 car garage, and Small Pets Negotiable.
Blocks from Community Park, close to Oceanside Municipal Golf Course, Windmill Lake, Whelan Lake, Libby Lake, City Park, Mission Market Place, shopping center, Melba Bishop Park Recreation Center and many schools.
Lease: 1 year lease
Pets: Upon approval
Parking: 2 car garage
Available:10/04/2019
Contact Information: - Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325
APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM
Cal BRE#01317589
Rental Rates and Terms Are Subject To Change Without Notice
(RLNE5126300)