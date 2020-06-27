Amenities

4924 Verde Drive Available 10/04/19 - PRE-LEASING NOW! SHOWING AFTER 9/20 - DRIVE BY ONLY. WILL BE SHOWING AFTER 10/04/19.

4924 Verde Dr

Oceanside, Ca. 92057

4 Bedrooms, 2 Baths

$2,595 month, $2,500 Deposit



Spacious 4 bd plus Den with 2 bath. Newly remodeled home with custom paint, ceramic tile flooring through-out. Large kitchen with all appliances including dishwasher, microwave, stove and fridge. Faux wood blinds, mirrored wardrobe doors, washer and dryer hook ups, fenced backyard with lime tree, 2 car garage, and Small Pets Negotiable.

Blocks from Community Park, close to Oceanside Municipal Golf Course, Windmill Lake, Whelan Lake, Libby Lake, City Park, Mission Market Place, shopping center, Melba Bishop Park Recreation Center and many schools.



Lease: 1 year lease

Pets: Upon approval

Parking: 2 car garage

Available:10/04/2019

Contact Information: - Text/Call Leasing 619.804.3325



APPLY ONLINE WWW.SDPROPERTYMANAGER.COM



