4879 Patina Ct.

Spacious Rancho Del Oro Home on Cul-de-sac - Available Now! - One look and you'll be hooked! Bright, open floorplan. Expansive 5BD/3BA home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Move-in Ready, minimum 12-month lease. Enjoy the fenced backyard, ideal for relaxing and entertaining. Includes Fridge, stainless gas range/oven, built-in microwave and kitchen island. Spacious layout with Family Room fireplace, downstairs bedroom and full bath plus extra large Master bedroom with dual mirrored closets upstairs. Rental includes Air Conditioning, Washer/Dryer and 2-car garage. Tenant pays all utilities. Landscape maintenance paid by owner. No Smoking, No Pets allowed. Located minutes from restaurants, shopping, Mottino YMCA, Camp Pendleton and more. Shown by appointment only. Move-in requirements: First month's rent, $3,049 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter's Insurance and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Full details at: rentalsd.com



(RLNE5656787)