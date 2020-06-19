All apartments in Oceanside
4879 Patina Ct.

4879 Patina Court · No Longer Available
Location

4879 Patina Court, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious Rancho Del Oro Home on Cul-de-sac - Available Now! - One look and you'll be hooked! Bright, open floorplan. Expansive 5BD/3BA home located on a quiet cul-de-sac street. Move-in Ready, minimum 12-month lease. Enjoy the fenced backyard, ideal for relaxing and entertaining. Includes Fridge, stainless gas range/oven, built-in microwave and kitchen island. Spacious layout with Family Room fireplace, downstairs bedroom and full bath plus extra large Master bedroom with dual mirrored closets upstairs. Rental includes Air Conditioning, Washer/Dryer and 2-car garage. Tenant pays all utilities. Landscape maintenance paid by owner. No Smoking, No Pets allowed. Located minutes from restaurants, shopping, Mottino YMCA, Camp Pendleton and more. Shown by appointment only. Move-in requirements: First month's rent, $3,049 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter's Insurance and $35 application fee per adult occupant. Full details at: rentalsd.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5656787)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4879 Patina Ct. have any available units?
4879 Patina Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4879 Patina Ct. have?
Some of 4879 Patina Ct.'s amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4879 Patina Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
4879 Patina Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4879 Patina Ct. pet-friendly?
No, 4879 Patina Ct. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4879 Patina Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 4879 Patina Ct. offers parking.
Does 4879 Patina Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4879 Patina Ct. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4879 Patina Ct. have a pool?
No, 4879 Patina Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 4879 Patina Ct. have accessible units?
No, 4879 Patina Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 4879 Patina Ct. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4879 Patina Ct. has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
