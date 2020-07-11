All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4784 Mayflower Way

4784 Mayflower Way · No Longer Available
Location

4784 Mayflower Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
furnished
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 Bed/2 Bath Updated Home in Oceanside! - Don't miss your chance at this beautiful family home which includes newly re-done backyard including new turf and paver patio. Recently replaced carpet and updated paint. Includes all appliances in like new condition including a washer and dryer set!

Updated automatic garage door, ceiling fans in all rooms, new light fixtures, and a nice cemented pathway in front.

shade sails over patio reduce heat and gives privacy, garage storage shelves built in, gardener handles yard maintenance required for front and back
yard. 2-car garage, driveway and front curb parking available.

House is shown furnished, all items will be out Mid November and ready.

**Please call 760-253-8411

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4503800)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4784 Mayflower Way have any available units?
4784 Mayflower Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4784 Mayflower Way have?
Some of 4784 Mayflower Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4784 Mayflower Way currently offering any rent specials?
4784 Mayflower Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4784 Mayflower Way pet-friendly?
No, 4784 Mayflower Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4784 Mayflower Way offer parking?
Yes, 4784 Mayflower Way offers parking.
Does 4784 Mayflower Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4784 Mayflower Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4784 Mayflower Way have a pool?
No, 4784 Mayflower Way does not have a pool.
Does 4784 Mayflower Way have accessible units?
No, 4784 Mayflower Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4784 Mayflower Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4784 Mayflower Way does not have units with dishwashers.
