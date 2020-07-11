4784 Mayflower Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Wonderful 3 Bed/2 Bath Updated Home in Oceanside! - Don't miss your chance at this beautiful family home which includes newly re-done backyard including new turf and paver patio. Recently replaced carpet and updated paint. Includes all appliances in like new condition including a washer and dryer set!



Updated automatic garage door, ceiling fans in all rooms, new light fixtures, and a nice cemented pathway in front.



shade sails over patio reduce heat and gives privacy, garage storage shelves built in, gardener handles yard maintenance required for front and back

yard. 2-car garage, driveway and front curb parking available.



House is shown furnished, all items will be out Mid November and ready.



**Please call 760-253-8411



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4503800)