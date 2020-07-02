4774 Via Colorado

Amenities

***AVAILABLE NOW: Rancho del Oro beauty with 1 bdrm/bath downstairs*** - This immaculate two-story home offers vaulted ceilings and beautiful NEW floors throughout! One bedroom/one full bath downstairs. The spacious eat-in kitchen is very bright with tiled floors, ample cabinet space, nook, garden window, and center island. Large master suite with walk-in closet and master bath featuring dual sinks and soaking tub. Family room with fireplace, formal dining area, indoor laundry with full-size washer and dryer, private patio with lush landscape, and two-car garage.Schools: Empressa Elementary, Roosevelt Middle, Vista/El Camino/Guajome High.



To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.



WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.

CA DRE#01255583



No Pets Allowed



