All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4774 Via Colorado.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4774 Via Colorado
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

4774 Via Colorado

4774 Via Colorado · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4774 Via Colorado, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
***AVAILABLE NOW: Rancho del Oro beauty with 1 bdrm/bath downstairs*** - This immaculate two-story home offers vaulted ceilings and beautiful NEW floors throughout! One bedroom/one full bath downstairs. The spacious eat-in kitchen is very bright with tiled floors, ample cabinet space, nook, garden window, and center island. Large master suite with walk-in closet and master bath featuring dual sinks and soaking tub. Family room with fireplace, formal dining area, indoor laundry with full-size washer and dryer, private patio with lush landscape, and two-car garage.Schools: Empressa Elementary, Roosevelt Middle, Vista/El Camino/Guajome High.

To schedule a showing, call/text Mike at 858-432-8979, or go to
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/waltershomemanagement

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on WaltersHomeManagement.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Walters Home Management and cannot be accepted.

WALTERS HOME MANAGEMENT IS THE ONLY AUTHORIZED AGENT CONTRACTED TO REPRESENT THE OWNER OF THIS PROPERTY.
CA DRE#01255583

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4510588)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4774 Via Colorado have any available units?
4774 Via Colorado doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4774 Via Colorado have?
Some of 4774 Via Colorado's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4774 Via Colorado currently offering any rent specials?
4774 Via Colorado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4774 Via Colorado pet-friendly?
No, 4774 Via Colorado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4774 Via Colorado offer parking?
Yes, 4774 Via Colorado offers parking.
Does 4774 Via Colorado have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4774 Via Colorado offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4774 Via Colorado have a pool?
No, 4774 Via Colorado does not have a pool.
Does 4774 Via Colorado have accessible units?
No, 4774 Via Colorado does not have accessible units.
Does 4774 Via Colorado have units with dishwashers?
No, 4774 Via Colorado does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego