Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4769 Adler Way

4769 Adler Way · No Longer Available
Location

4769 Adler Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom Oceanside Home Updated 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home in the Williams Ranch community with additional office space located in beautiful Oceanside California. This open floor plan features vaulted ceilings, granite countertops and kitchen appliances including microwave, stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. The upstairs loft is perfect for an office or childrens playroom. This home is just a short walk to the nearby neighborhood park, or enjoy your own fully fenced in backyard. The Williams Ranch Community is conveniently located close to shopping, school and the 76 Highway. Pets are allowed. CADRE 01197438

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4769 Adler Way have any available units?
4769 Adler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4769 Adler Way have?
Some of 4769 Adler Way's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4769 Adler Way currently offering any rent specials?
4769 Adler Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4769 Adler Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4769 Adler Way is pet friendly.
Does 4769 Adler Way offer parking?
No, 4769 Adler Way does not offer parking.
Does 4769 Adler Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4769 Adler Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4769 Adler Way have a pool?
No, 4769 Adler Way does not have a pool.
Does 4769 Adler Way have accessible units?
No, 4769 Adler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4769 Adler Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4769 Adler Way has units with dishwashers.

