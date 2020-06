Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

A very nice Bellagio model . Master bedroom upstairs and master bedroom down stairs . Nice loft for an office with a deck outside . New paint through out . New popular vinyl wood like flooring in entire lower floor . Kitchen has updated appliances and granite counter tops . Repiped and dualpane windows and doors .