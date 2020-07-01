4753 Sequoia Pl

Amenities

3BR 2BA Home. Fresh Paint. 2 Car Garage. Community Pool. - 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with all tile flooring, fireplace and attached 2 car garage. Large side patio in easy-to-maintain, fully fenced yard. Community Pool nearby. Close to shopping and schools. Your pet will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.



THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF SHOW.



CONTACT CESY CRUZ, CalDRE #01789608, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.



