Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

4753 Sequoia Pl

4753 Sequoia Place · No Longer Available
Location

4753 Sequoia Place, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
3BR 2BA Home. Fresh Paint. 2 Car Garage. Community Pool. - 3 bedroom 2 bath single story home with all tile flooring, fireplace and attached 2 car garage. Large side patio in easy-to-maintain, fully fenced yard. Community Pool nearby. Close to shopping and schools. Your pet will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Pay your rent online, 24/7 using our convenient tenant portal.

THIS PROPERTY IS AVAILABLE FOR SELF SHOW.

CONTACT CESY CRUZ, CalDRE #01789608, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays utilities. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

(RLNE5652629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4753 Sequoia Pl have any available units?
4753 Sequoia Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4753 Sequoia Pl have?
Some of 4753 Sequoia Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4753 Sequoia Pl currently offering any rent specials?
4753 Sequoia Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4753 Sequoia Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 4753 Sequoia Pl is pet friendly.
Does 4753 Sequoia Pl offer parking?
Yes, 4753 Sequoia Pl offers parking.
Does 4753 Sequoia Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4753 Sequoia Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4753 Sequoia Pl have a pool?
Yes, 4753 Sequoia Pl has a pool.
Does 4753 Sequoia Pl have accessible units?
No, 4753 Sequoia Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 4753 Sequoia Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 4753 Sequoia Pl does not have units with dishwashers.

