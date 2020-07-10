Amenities
4648 Calle del Palo Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bathroom in Oceanside - Beautifully remodeled twin home in the heart of Oceanside. This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer Microwave,Stove. Fresh White Cabinets and newly renovated luxury flooring; dining area includes a modern chandelier; bedrooms with mirror closet doors and modern tiling in the bathroom. Newly painted. Great size backyard. This is a must see!.
Cats and dogs: 30 Lbs limit.
pets: $500 first pet, $250 second.
Professionally managed by WeLease. Please call 619-866-34400 ext.2 to schedule a showing. Visit our website www.weleaseusa.com for more information on the property.
(RLNE5909602)