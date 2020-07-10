All apartments in Oceanside
4648 Calle del Palo
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4648 Calle del Palo

4648 Calle Del Palo · (619) 866-3400 ext. 2
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4648 Calle Del Palo, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4648 Calle del Palo · Avail. Aug 1

$2,395

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 827 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4648 Calle del Palo Available 08/01/20 Cozy 2 bedroom/1 bathroom in Oceanside - Beautifully remodeled twin home in the heart of Oceanside. This home boasts quality with Quartz counters, Stainless Steel appliances including Refrigerator , Dishwasher, Washer & Dryer Microwave,Stove. Fresh White Cabinets and newly renovated luxury flooring; dining area includes a modern chandelier; bedrooms with mirror closet doors and modern tiling in the bathroom. Newly painted. Great size backyard. This is a must see!.

Cats and dogs: 30 Lbs limit.
pets: $500 first pet, $250 second.

Professionally managed by WeLease. Please call 619-866-34400 ext.2 to schedule a showing. Visit our website www.weleaseusa.com for more information on the property.

(RLNE5909602)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4648 Calle del Palo have any available units?
4648 Calle del Palo has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4648 Calle del Palo have?
Some of 4648 Calle del Palo's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4648 Calle del Palo currently offering any rent specials?
4648 Calle del Palo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4648 Calle del Palo pet-friendly?
Yes, 4648 Calle del Palo is pet friendly.
Does 4648 Calle del Palo offer parking?
No, 4648 Calle del Palo does not offer parking.
Does 4648 Calle del Palo have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4648 Calle del Palo offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4648 Calle del Palo have a pool?
No, 4648 Calle del Palo does not have a pool.
Does 4648 Calle del Palo have accessible units?
No, 4648 Calle del Palo does not have accessible units.
Does 4648 Calle del Palo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4648 Calle del Palo has units with dishwashers.
