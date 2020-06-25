Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry garage pet friendly

455 Cabo Court Available 03/01/19 Clean Single-Story Home on Quiet Cul-de-sac - Available March 1 - Beautiful single level 3 bedroom/2 bath detached house located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Oceanside. Extremely well-kept, open floorplan with kitchen island, countertop bar, breakfast nook, high ceilings and cozy living room fireplace. Relaxing backyard with covered patio surrounded by a lush lawn and fruit trees. Attached 2-car garage that leads to kitchen via laundry room with washer/dryer hookups only, does not include washer/dryer. Includes Fridge, Air Conditioning and Landscape maintenance. Tenant to pay all utilities. No Smoking, No Pets (Firm Pet Policy). Move-in requirements: First month's rent, $2,300 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter's Insurance, Valid Photo ID, Proof of Income and $35 application fee. Long-term lease preferred, 12-month minimum. Please Do Not Disturb Current Occupants. Apply online at: rentalSD.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2687451)