Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

455 Cabo Court

455 Cabo Ct · No Longer Available
Location

455 Cabo Ct, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
pet friendly
Available March 1 - Beautiful single level 3 bedroom/2 bath detached house located on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Oceanside. Extremely well-kept, open floorplan with kitchen island, countertop bar, breakfast nook, high ceilings and cozy living room fireplace. Relaxing backyard with covered patio surrounded by a lush lawn and fruit trees. Attached 2-car garage that leads to kitchen via laundry room with washer/dryer hookups only, does not include washer/dryer. Includes Fridge, Air Conditioning and Landscape maintenance. Tenant to pay all utilities. No Smoking, No Pets (Firm Pet Policy). Move-in requirements: First month's rent, $2,300 Security Deposit, Proof of Renter's Insurance, Valid Photo ID, Proof of Income and $35 application fee. Long-term lease preferred, 12-month minimum.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2687451)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 455 Cabo Court have any available units?
455 Cabo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 455 Cabo Court have?
Some of 455 Cabo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 455 Cabo Court currently offering any rent specials?
455 Cabo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 455 Cabo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 455 Cabo Court is pet friendly.
Does 455 Cabo Court offer parking?
Yes, 455 Cabo Court offers parking.
Does 455 Cabo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 455 Cabo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 455 Cabo Court have a pool?
No, 455 Cabo Court does not have a pool.
Does 455 Cabo Court have accessible units?
No, 455 Cabo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 455 Cabo Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 455 Cabo Court does not have units with dishwashers.
