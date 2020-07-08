Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage range

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4540 Golden Ridge Drive Available 06/15/20 Senior community home in Peacock Hills! 4540 Golden Ridge - 55+ Senior Community Duplex home! Tucked away in the hills at the end of Oceanside Blvd.!



Enjoy quiet senior living community just minutes from shopping!

This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living/dining room combo that opens up to large fenced backyard with a covered patio! Kitchen includes stove and dishwasher. Tenant will need to provide refrigerator and washer/dryer. Attached 1 car garage for your convenience. Small pet on approval with additional $500.00 deposit. NO smoking!



Must have good credit! (650+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,085.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance



Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149



*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.



(RLNE1833060)