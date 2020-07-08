All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4540 Golden Ridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4540 Golden Ridge Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:59 AM

4540 Golden Ridge Drive

4540 Golden Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Peacock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4540 Golden Ridge Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
4540 Golden Ridge Drive Available 06/15/20 Senior community home in Peacock Hills! 4540 Golden Ridge - 55+ Senior Community Duplex home! Tucked away in the hills at the end of Oceanside Blvd.!

Enjoy quiet senior living community just minutes from shopping!
This home has 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a spacious living/dining room combo that opens up to large fenced backyard with a covered patio! Kitchen includes stove and dishwasher. Tenant will need to provide refrigerator and washer/dryer. Attached 1 car garage for your convenience. Small pet on approval with additional $500.00 deposit. NO smoking!

Must have good credit! (650+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($5,085.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance

Call Real Property Management today to schedule a tour 760-249-7149

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions. All rental information is subject to change without notice. Equal Housing Opportunity.

(RLNE1833060)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4540 Golden Ridge Drive have any available units?
4540 Golden Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4540 Golden Ridge Drive have?
Some of 4540 Golden Ridge Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4540 Golden Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4540 Golden Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4540 Golden Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4540 Golden Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4540 Golden Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4540 Golden Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 4540 Golden Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4540 Golden Ridge Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4540 Golden Ridge Drive have a pool?
No, 4540 Golden Ridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4540 Golden Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 4540 Golden Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4540 Golden Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4540 Golden Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego