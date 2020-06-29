All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4536 Beverly Glen Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4536 Beverly Glen Dr
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:34 AM

4536 Beverly Glen Dr

4536 Beverly Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Peacock
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4536 Beverly Glen Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Peacock

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Quiet, private, and convenient location in 55 and older community. Like new inside from remodel 4 years ago. New laminate flooring, paint, appliances, cabinets, granite counters, and open kitchen. Updated bathroom too! No more popcorn ceilings. Easy care yard with roomy backyard. Full size laundry room and 1 car attached garage. Plenty of street parking. Sun room adds lots of living space and is great for exercise equipment, library, card games, or TV room. Call Tony Cannon of Bressi Realty. 760-470-2614

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4536 Beverly Glen Dr have any available units?
4536 Beverly Glen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4536 Beverly Glen Dr have?
Some of 4536 Beverly Glen Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4536 Beverly Glen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4536 Beverly Glen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4536 Beverly Glen Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4536 Beverly Glen Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4536 Beverly Glen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 4536 Beverly Glen Dr offers parking.
Does 4536 Beverly Glen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4536 Beverly Glen Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4536 Beverly Glen Dr have a pool?
No, 4536 Beverly Glen Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4536 Beverly Glen Dr have accessible units?
No, 4536 Beverly Glen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4536 Beverly Glen Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4536 Beverly Glen Dr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego