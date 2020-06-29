4536 Beverly Glen Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking garage

Quiet, private, and convenient location in 55 and older community. Like new inside from remodel 4 years ago. New laminate flooring, paint, appliances, cabinets, granite counters, and open kitchen. Updated bathroom too! No more popcorn ceilings. Easy care yard with roomy backyard. Full size laundry room and 1 car attached garage. Plenty of street parking. Sun room adds lots of living space and is great for exercise equipment, library, card games, or TV room. Call Tony Cannon of Bressi Realty. 760-470-2614