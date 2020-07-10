All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

4450 Brisbane Way #5

4450 Brisbane Way · No Longer Available
Location

4450 Brisbane Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
North Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4450 Brisbane Way #5 Available 06/08/19 4BR/2.5BA Townhouse with a view! Community Pool! Kid Park! 2 Car garage! Pet Friendly! - $2695 per month
$2695 Security Deposit

Address: 4450 Brisbane Way #5 Oceanside CA 92058

Available 1st week of June.

Features:
*4 Bedrooms
*2.5 Baths
*2 Car Garage
*Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher
*Washer/Dryer Hook Ups
*Fridge included but no warranty.
*New Paint through out
*Laminate flooring in main living area
*Carpet in all bedrooms
*Close to Shopping, Schools, Freeway, Beach, and Camp Pendleton.
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit and owner approval.

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,837 sqft condo nestled along the banks of the San Luis Rey riverbed in the desirable Brisbane Condominiums community. The home has an attached 2 car garage and features one of the largest yards in Brisbane, Easy Turf artificial grass. Home will include gas stovetop and oven, as well as the following appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal. Washer/dryer Hookups in laundry room. Other features of the home include, recessed lighting, gas fireplace, carpet, hardwood floors, walk-in closet in master bedroom, dual sinks in the master and guest bathrooms. The home sits adjacent the San Luis Rey River Trail and is close to the beach, base, schools and shopping. The community offers 2 play areas for children, a dog park, swimming pool and jacuzzi.

(RLNE4904418)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 Brisbane Way #5 have any available units?
4450 Brisbane Way #5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4450 Brisbane Way #5 have?
Some of 4450 Brisbane Way #5's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4450 Brisbane Way #5 currently offering any rent specials?
4450 Brisbane Way #5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 Brisbane Way #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 Brisbane Way #5 is pet friendly.
Does 4450 Brisbane Way #5 offer parking?
Yes, 4450 Brisbane Way #5 offers parking.
Does 4450 Brisbane Way #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4450 Brisbane Way #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 Brisbane Way #5 have a pool?
Yes, 4450 Brisbane Way #5 has a pool.
Does 4450 Brisbane Way #5 have accessible units?
No, 4450 Brisbane Way #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 Brisbane Way #5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4450 Brisbane Way #5 has units with dishwashers.
