Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dog park on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4450 Brisbane Way #5 Available 06/08/19 4BR/2.5BA Townhouse with a view! Community Pool! Kid Park! 2 Car garage! Pet Friendly! - $2695 per month

$2695 Security Deposit



Address: 4450 Brisbane Way #5 Oceanside CA 92058



Available 1st week of June.



Features:

*4 Bedrooms

*2.5 Baths

*2 Car Garage

*Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher

*Washer/Dryer Hook Ups

*Fridge included but no warranty.

*New Paint through out

*Laminate flooring in main living area

*Carpet in all bedrooms

*Close to Shopping, Schools, Freeway, Beach, and Camp Pendleton.

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit and owner approval.



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



Beautiful 2 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, 1,837 sqft condo nestled along the banks of the San Luis Rey riverbed in the desirable Brisbane Condominiums community. The home has an attached 2 car garage and features one of the largest yards in Brisbane, Easy Turf artificial grass. Home will include gas stovetop and oven, as well as the following appliances: refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave, garbage disposal. Washer/dryer Hookups in laundry room. Other features of the home include, recessed lighting, gas fireplace, carpet, hardwood floors, walk-in closet in master bedroom, dual sinks in the master and guest bathrooms. The home sits adjacent the San Luis Rey River Trail and is close to the beach, base, schools and shopping. The community offers 2 play areas for children, a dog park, swimming pool and jacuzzi.



(RLNE4904418)