4427 Anne Sladon St

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/97230c1091 ---- 3 beds / 1.5 baths, 1144 sq.ft., twin home built in 1974, located in Oceanside. This beautiful and unique twin home in sunny Oceanside has tons of natural light and stunning architecture that will be sure to catch your eye. With drought tolerant landscape to several HOA amenities, this gem has a competitive monthly rent price and will be sure not to disappoint. Schedule a showing with us today and come see for yourself! Features:? - Beautiful, open backyard with patio cover for shade. ?- Artificial turf lawn. ?- Spacious bedroom sizes. - Clean inside and out & very well maintained.? - Master bathroom attached to the large master bedroom. Dual vanities in master. ?- HOA aids in excellent curb appeal! HOA community: Riverdale - HOA amenities: full-length swimming pool, spa, park, clubhouse, playground. ? - The kitchen has granite countertops, stainless steel sink. - The backyard / exterior has: fenced yard, lawn, draught tolerant landscape, artificial turf, overhang for shade, patio. ? - Laundry: Washer & Dryer included in home. ?- HVAC: no A/C, yes central heat.?Note: See terms below for appliances included. Terms: ?- Showings by appointment only. Don?t disturb occupants. ?- Lease term: 12 month. ?- Pets: Dogs & Cats considered on case by case basis (no aggressive breeds). 3 pets maximum. Extra $500 security deposit per pet. Extra $25 animal administration fee per month per pet. ?- Security deposit required up front, amount is equal to one month rent.? - Security deposit will be held in: Broker\'s Trust Account. ?- Year built: 1974.? - Appliances included: Fridge, Oven / Range, Dishwasher, Microwave, Washer, Dryer, Heater.? - If appliances break or stop working due to normal wear and tear, all appliances named above will be maintained by owner. Tenant is responsible for tenant damage.? - Landscaping: Tenant will maintain all landscaping except: HOA maintains the front yard.? - All utilities / services to be paid by tenant except: Owner pays for HOA. ?- Parking rules: 2 car garage, 2 car driveway and 1 assigned parking spot number 4427? Additional lease notes:? - HOA restricts unapproved items from being left outside.? - HOA Rules: s agent to verify. Home will be delivered in same condition as during showings, unless future changes are given in writing from FGPM.