All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like
4265 Mesa Vista way #2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4265 Mesa Vista way #2
Last updated May 30 2019 at 10:35 AM

4265 Mesa Vista way #2

4265 Mesa Vista Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4265 Mesa Vista Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Small pets welcome- Brand New Everything-OPEN HOUSE 5/25/2019 @ 12pm - 1pm ! - OPEN HOUSE 5/25/2019 @ 12pm - 1pm ! LOCATION : 4265 Mesa Vista Way #2 Oceanside, CA 92657
Small Pets only under 15 pounds with additional rent of $25 and additional deposit of $250
Deposit $1995 Rent $1995
Quail Ridge Condominium offers Newly updated 2BR, 2.5 Bath one car garage and one assigned parking
- Two Bedrooms with walk-in closets (2nd floor)
- Additional very convenient half bath on main floor
- Fully fenced patio that backs to open space no back neighbors. Low maintenance artificial turf grass.
- Newly updated bathrooms!
- Community Pool!!
- New kitchen Appliance and Granite Counter Tops and All New Cabinets and Lights
- New flooring in living and dining rooms.
- New windows and blinds
- Heating system: Central heat / central air
- 2 Parking Spaces - one in attached garage one uncovered
10 minutes easy access to San Louis Rey gate of Camp Pendleton (back gate) 15 minutes to the beach Oceanside pier and great restaurants!! Quick access only minutes to Hwy 76 leading to I-5 or I-15
For fast response please TEXT OR CALL today Erum 760-501-4723 Or apply online to get approved within 24 HRS.
www.ezhomes.org
EZ Realty & Property Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Provider.
DRE#01483447

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4857457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Best Cities for Families 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 have any available units?
4265 Mesa Vista way #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 have?
Some of 4265 Mesa Vista way #2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 currently offering any rent specials?
4265 Mesa Vista way #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 is pet friendly.
Does 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 offer parking?
Yes, 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 offers parking.
Does 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 have a pool?
Yes, 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 has a pool.
Does 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 have accessible units?
No, 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4265 Mesa Vista way #2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 BedroomsOceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly PlacesOceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis ReyIvey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri CityOcean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-FullertonUniversity of California-IrvineUniversity of California-RiversideUniversity of California-San Diego