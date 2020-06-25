Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Small pets welcome- Brand New Everything-OPEN HOUSE 5/25/2019 @ 12pm - 1pm ! - OPEN HOUSE 5/25/2019 @ 12pm - 1pm ! LOCATION : 4265 Mesa Vista Way #2 Oceanside, CA 92657

Small Pets only under 15 pounds with additional rent of $25 and additional deposit of $250

Deposit $1995 Rent $1995

Quail Ridge Condominium offers Newly updated 2BR, 2.5 Bath one car garage and one assigned parking

- Two Bedrooms with walk-in closets (2nd floor)

- Additional very convenient half bath on main floor

- Fully fenced patio that backs to open space no back neighbors. Low maintenance artificial turf grass.

- Newly updated bathrooms!

- Community Pool!!

- New kitchen Appliance and Granite Counter Tops and All New Cabinets and Lights

- New flooring in living and dining rooms.

- New windows and blinds

- Heating system: Central heat / central air

- 2 Parking Spaces - one in attached garage one uncovered

10 minutes easy access to San Louis Rey gate of Camp Pendleton (back gate) 15 minutes to the beach Oceanside pier and great restaurants!! Quick access only minutes to Hwy 76 leading to I-5 or I-15

For fast response please TEXT OR CALL today Erum 760-501-4723 Or apply online to get approved within 24 HRS.

www.ezhomes.org

EZ Realty & Property Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Provider.

DRE#01483447



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4857457)