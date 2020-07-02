4213 La Pinata Way #248

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage hot tub

4213 La Pinata #248 Charming Condo with Valley Views - You have to see this view! Watch hawks soaring in the canyon.

Two bedrooms and 2 baths downstairs, plus a patio off the master bedroom.

Entry, 1 car garage and living areas and half bath on the top floor, plus a deck.

Kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

Washer and dryer are included.

Upstairs has wood and tile floors, stairs and down stairs are carpet.

The one car garage is attached and you have one additional parking space.

Community pool and spa.

Will consider one small pet with increased deposit.

Water and trash are paid.

To see inside, call Ambassador Property Management at (760) 945-8107.

Also see our website at www.ambassadorpm.com.



(RLNE2508029)