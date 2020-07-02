All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 4213 La Pinata Way #248.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
4213 La Pinata Way #248
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

4213 La Pinata Way #248

4213 La Pinata Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4213 La Pinata Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
4213 La Pinata #248 Charming Condo with Valley Views - You have to see this view! Watch hawks soaring in the canyon.
Two bedrooms and 2 baths downstairs, plus a patio off the master bedroom.
Entry, 1 car garage and living areas and half bath on the top floor, plus a deck.
Kitchen comes with refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher.
Washer and dryer are included.
Upstairs has wood and tile floors, stairs and down stairs are carpet.
The one car garage is attached and you have one additional parking space.
Community pool and spa.
Will consider one small pet with increased deposit.
Water and trash are paid.
To see inside, call Ambassador Property Management at (760) 945-8107.
Also see our website at www.ambassadorpm.com.

(RLNE2508029)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4213 La Pinata Way #248 have any available units?
4213 La Pinata Way #248 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4213 La Pinata Way #248 have?
Some of 4213 La Pinata Way #248's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4213 La Pinata Way #248 currently offering any rent specials?
4213 La Pinata Way #248 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4213 La Pinata Way #248 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4213 La Pinata Way #248 is pet friendly.
Does 4213 La Pinata Way #248 offer parking?
Yes, 4213 La Pinata Way #248 offers parking.
Does 4213 La Pinata Way #248 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4213 La Pinata Way #248 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4213 La Pinata Way #248 have a pool?
Yes, 4213 La Pinata Way #248 has a pool.
Does 4213 La Pinata Way #248 have accessible units?
No, 4213 La Pinata Way #248 does not have accessible units.
Does 4213 La Pinata Way #248 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4213 La Pinata Way #248 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego