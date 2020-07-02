4143 Camino Campana

Amenities

LIVE IN A BRAND New Home with numerous upgrades! Highly sought after Open Floor Plan Featuring 3 bd,/2.5 ba. and loft! The Large Open-Concept Kitchen w/large center island, Upgraded Dark Cabinets, Granite Counter & All SS appliances included: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave! Kitchen flows into the Great Room & is Ideal for Entertaining. The Master Bedroom has a great view of the Park across the way, Large Walk-In Closet, dual sinks and seamless glass shower. Separate Laundry room upstairs include brand new washer and dryer! Private side yard perfect for family BBQ or and evening cocktail. This Well Planned Community is Less than 5 miles to the Ocean, Pier & Features Parks Spa, Bike Trails to the Harbor, Close to Golf, Shopping & all North County has to offer. The Community pool, spa, cabanas, kitchen is open and ready to enjoy. The community of Mission Lane is located in the California beach community of Oceanside. Centrally located close to work hubs, shops and dining.