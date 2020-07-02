All apartments in Oceanside
4143 Camino Campana

4143 Camino Campana · No Longer Available
Location

4143 Camino Campana, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
new construction
LIVE IN A BRAND New Home with numerous upgrades! Highly sought after Open Floor Plan Featuring 3 bd,/2.5 ba. and loft! The Large Open-Concept Kitchen w/large center island, Upgraded Dark Cabinets, Granite Counter & All SS appliances included: Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Microwave! Kitchen flows into the Great Room & is Ideal for Entertaining. The Master Bedroom has a great view of the Park across the way, Large Walk-In Closet, dual sinks and seamless glass shower. Separate Laundry room upstairs include brand new washer and dryer! Private side yard perfect for family BBQ or and evening cocktail. This Well Planned Community is Less than 5 miles to the Ocean, Pier & Features Parks Spa, Bike Trails to the Harbor, Close to Golf, Shopping & all North County has to offer. The Community pool, spa, cabanas, kitchen is open and ready to enjoy. The community of Mission Lane is located in the California beach community of Oceanside. Centrally located close to work hubs, shops and dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4143 Camino Campana have any available units?
4143 Camino Campana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4143 Camino Campana have?
Some of 4143 Camino Campana's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4143 Camino Campana currently offering any rent specials?
4143 Camino Campana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4143 Camino Campana pet-friendly?
No, 4143 Camino Campana is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 4143 Camino Campana offer parking?
No, 4143 Camino Campana does not offer parking.
Does 4143 Camino Campana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4143 Camino Campana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4143 Camino Campana have a pool?
Yes, 4143 Camino Campana has a pool.
Does 4143 Camino Campana have accessible units?
No, 4143 Camino Campana does not have accessible units.
Does 4143 Camino Campana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4143 Camino Campana has units with dishwashers.

