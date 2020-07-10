4108 Pepperdine Avenue, Oceanside, CA 92056 Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro
4108 Pepperdine Ave. - Property Id: 188714
Quiet hilltop home with lush backyard garden. A bird lovers paradise! Major curb appeal welcomes you home each day! You'lll appreciate the central air conditioner this summer. Only about 5 miles to the beach! Two lockable waterproof 10-ft by 10-ft storage sheds so you don't have to pay for storage anymore. Rent includes a gardener and a $50 credit for water usage to maintain the beautiful backyard. Low water front yard keeps cost down. We will consider all pets. Income verification required. Available immediately. Longer-term leases will be considered. Automatic garage door opener and lots of space for two vehicles. The house was just repainted throughout the interior. Cozy gas log fireplace. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom and large cedar lined walk-in closet. All the carpets were just steam cleaned. Check out the walkthrough videos!!!
https://youtu.be/7Ann6CoJvlE https://youtu.be/vH6NrNCJGcs https://youtu.be/thATW_BxU0c Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/188714 Property Id 188714
(RLNE5821295)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4108 Pepperdine Ave have any available units?
4108 Pepperdine Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4108 Pepperdine Ave have?
Some of 4108 Pepperdine Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4108 Pepperdine Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4108 Pepperdine Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4108 Pepperdine Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4108 Pepperdine Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4108 Pepperdine Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4108 Pepperdine Ave offers parking.
Does 4108 Pepperdine Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4108 Pepperdine Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4108 Pepperdine Ave have a pool?
No, 4108 Pepperdine Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4108 Pepperdine Ave have accessible units?
No, 4108 Pepperdine Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4108 Pepperdine Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4108 Pepperdine Ave has units with dishwashers.
