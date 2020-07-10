4108 Pepperdine Ave

Amenities

Quiet hilltop home with lush backyard garden. A bird lovers paradise! Major curb appeal welcomes you home each day! You'lll appreciate the central air conditioner this summer. Only about 5 miles to the beach! Two lockable waterproof 10-ft by 10-ft storage sheds so you don't have to pay for storage anymore. Rent includes a gardener and a $50 credit for water usage to maintain the beautiful backyard. Low water front yard keeps cost down. We will consider all pets. Income verification required. Available immediately. Longer-term leases will be considered. Automatic garage door opener and lots of space for two vehicles. The house was just repainted throughout the interior. Cozy gas log fireplace. Master bedroom has ensuite bathroom and large cedar lined walk-in closet. All the carpets were just steam cleaned. Check out the walkthrough videos!!!



