4073 Lewis Street

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Tri-City Area of Oceanside! - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 3 bedroom 2 bath house for lease located in the Tri-City area of Oceanside. This 1108 square foot home is a single story and features a mixture of tile flooring and brand new carpets. 2 car detached garage has laundry hook-ups and lots of storage space. Mature landscaping for great curb appeal and backyard enjoyment.



SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash and Cable are the Tenant's responsibility. Renters Insurance is Required.

Owner pays for Bi Weekly Gardner for Front Yard.



$40 cash application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$2495 Rent Per Month

$2495 Security Deposit

1 year lease required

1 Small pet under 25 lbs will be considered. If approved additional $350 pet deposit is required, and $50 per month pet rent

Good Credit (700+) & Rental history required.

No Smoking



To schedule a showing please call:

David Solomon DRE #02091886

(760) 452-0979

Agent for Burmeister Real Estate

DRE# 00546581



(RLNE5527236)