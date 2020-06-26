All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 13 2020 at 12:33 PM

4073 Lewis Street

4073 Lewis Street · No Longer Available
Location

4073 Lewis Street, Oceanside, CA 92056
Tri-City

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Well Maintained 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Tri-City Area of Oceanside! - Burmeister Real Estate is proud to offer this 3 bedroom 2 bath house for lease located in the Tri-City area of Oceanside. This 1108 square foot home is a single story and features a mixture of tile flooring and brand new carpets. 2 car detached garage has laundry hook-ups and lots of storage space. Mature landscaping for great curb appeal and backyard enjoyment.

SDG&E, Water, Sewer, Trash and Cable are the Tenant's responsibility. Renters Insurance is Required.
Owner pays for Bi Weekly Gardner for Front Yard.

$40 cash application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$2495 Rent Per Month
$2495 Security Deposit
1 year lease required
1 Small pet under 25 lbs will be considered. If approved additional $350 pet deposit is required, and $50 per month pet rent
Good Credit (700+) & Rental history required.
No Smoking

To schedule a showing please call:
David Solomon DRE #02091886
(760) 452-0979
Agent for Burmeister Real Estate
DRE# 00546581

(RLNE5527236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4073 Lewis Street have any available units?
4073 Lewis Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4073 Lewis Street have?
Some of 4073 Lewis Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4073 Lewis Street currently offering any rent specials?
4073 Lewis Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4073 Lewis Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4073 Lewis Street is pet friendly.
Does 4073 Lewis Street offer parking?
Yes, 4073 Lewis Street offers parking.
Does 4073 Lewis Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4073 Lewis Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4073 Lewis Street have a pool?
No, 4073 Lewis Street does not have a pool.
Does 4073 Lewis Street have accessible units?
No, 4073 Lewis Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4073 Lewis Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4073 Lewis Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
