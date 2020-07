Amenities

Move in special! First month rent only $1600 per month....Great 2 bedroom, 1 bath house near the beach! Recent updates include recently updated kitchen. New furnace and more. This home is walking distance to downtown and many of the great new restaurants in Oceanside. Won't last long. The garage is not included with the house. It is for the studio apartment above the garage. Plenty of street parking available. Monthly utilities are $275/month includes everything except TV/Internet.