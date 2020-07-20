All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM

4035 VIA SERRA

4035 via Serra · No Longer Available
Location

4035 via Serra, Oceanside, CA 92057
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4035 VIA SERRA Available 06/25/19 3 bedroom home in Oceanside! 4035 Via Serra - Available for move-in June 25th!

Come see this home with granite countertops, hardwood style tile flooring, and updated bathrooms!

You must come see this deal! Kitchen includes stainless stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Enclosed back patio and larger front yard. Bring your pet! Owner will consider your pet upon approval of the breed and with an additional $500 deposit. Tenant to pay utilities and provide washer and dryer. 1 year lease.

CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!

Must have good credit! (600+)
Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,485.00)
No evictions and no open bankruptcies
Sorry, no cosigners
Must obtain renters insurance.

*RPM will not be held responsible for errors or omissions, all rental information is subject to change without notice.

(RLNE4892593)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4035 VIA SERRA have any available units?
4035 VIA SERRA doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 4035 VIA SERRA have?
Some of 4035 VIA SERRA's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4035 VIA SERRA currently offering any rent specials?
4035 VIA SERRA is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4035 VIA SERRA pet-friendly?
Yes, 4035 VIA SERRA is pet friendly.
Does 4035 VIA SERRA offer parking?
No, 4035 VIA SERRA does not offer parking.
Does 4035 VIA SERRA have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4035 VIA SERRA offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4035 VIA SERRA have a pool?
No, 4035 VIA SERRA does not have a pool.
Does 4035 VIA SERRA have accessible units?
No, 4035 VIA SERRA does not have accessible units.
Does 4035 VIA SERRA have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4035 VIA SERRA has units with dishwashers.
