Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4035 VIA SERRA Available 06/25/19 3 bedroom home in Oceanside! 4035 Via Serra - Available for move-in June 25th!



Come see this home with granite countertops, hardwood style tile flooring, and updated bathrooms!



You must come see this deal! Kitchen includes stainless stove, dishwasher, and microwave. Enclosed back patio and larger front yard. Bring your pet! Owner will consider your pet upon approval of the breed and with an additional $500 deposit. Tenant to pay utilities and provide washer and dryer. 1 year lease.



CALL REAL PROPERTY MANAGEMENT TODAY TO VIEW YOUR NEW HOME AT (760) 434-1791!



Must have good credit! (600+)

Must make three times the rent in gross monthly income ($7,485.00)

No evictions and no open bankruptcies

Sorry, no cosigners

Must obtain renters insurance.



