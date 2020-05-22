3812 Orange Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled END UNIT shares only 1 common wall, and has 2 bed & 2 FULL baths! Gorgeous Real Hardwood floors throughout; no popcorn ceilings; fresh paint. Kitchen has Corian counters, recessed lighting, convection oven, Bosch dishwasher, & new fridge (2018). Water heater brand new. Central Vacuum system. Large carport is a fabulous patio/lounge area complete w/ skylight or extra parking, wrought iron security gate & vinyl fence. Lush green space outside living room garden window. Community has pool/spa & clubhouse nearby.



Pet restrictions: 1 dog up to 50 lbs. or 2 dogs up to 50 lbs. combined total. ; NO Dangerous Breeds! Seller has a portable A/C unit that she will include