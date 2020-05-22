All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3812 Orange Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3812 Orange Way
Last updated September 26 2019 at 2:44 PM

3812 Orange Way

3812 Orange Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3812 Orange Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled END UNIT shares only 1 common wall, and has 2 bed & 2 FULL baths! Gorgeous Real Hardwood floors throughout; no popcorn ceilings; fresh paint. Kitchen has Corian counters, recessed lighting, convection oven, Bosch dishwasher, & new fridge (2018). Water heater brand new. Central Vacuum system. Large carport is a fabulous patio/lounge area complete w/ skylight or extra parking, wrought iron security gate & vinyl fence. Lush green space outside living room garden window. Community has pool/spa & clubhouse nearby.

Pet restrictions: 1 dog up to 50 lbs. or 2 dogs up to 50 lbs. combined total. ; NO Dangerous Breeds! Seller has a portable A/C unit that she will include

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 Orange Way have any available units?
3812 Orange Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 Orange Way have?
Some of 3812 Orange Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 Orange Way currently offering any rent specials?
3812 Orange Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 Orange Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3812 Orange Way is pet friendly.
Does 3812 Orange Way offer parking?
Yes, 3812 Orange Way offers parking.
Does 3812 Orange Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 Orange Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 Orange Way have a pool?
Yes, 3812 Orange Way has a pool.
Does 3812 Orange Way have accessible units?
No, 3812 Orange Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 Orange Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 Orange Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego