3734 Via Las Villas

4 Bedroom Home located in Broadmore Hills Community - Ocean Hills/Shadowridge Area Home ready just in time for Christmas!! Walking distance to Lake Elementary, Madision Middle and Rancho Buena Vista High Schools. This property is ready for viewing and immediate occupancy. Save money with solar energy and working TV antenna. Great neighborhood, contact us to schedule your showing.



Some highlights:



- Fresh Paint in most of the house

- Granite Counter Tops

- Refrigerator (as is)

- Laundry Hook Ups

- Balcony off Master Bedroom

- Updated Master Bathroom

- Laminate/Tile first floor and stairs

- Carpeted Bedrooms

- Ceiling Fans

- 2 Car Attached Garage with plug in for electric car

- Modern and bright

- Gorgeous back yard views

- Water Filtration System - tenant to maintain

- Shed in back yard, has been insulated, laminate flooring, lighting and electricity great for extra play space or office. This is not a sleeping space.

- Landscaper included twice monthly



TERMS: 12-18 month lease available



APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS

- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)

- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete

- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income

- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable

- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property

- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.



-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions.



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Follow link schedule a showing with agent



- PARKING: 2 Garage



- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Solar Energy (not 100% free electricity) Tenant to pay for gas partial electricity, water trash and sewer.



- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



5th Avenue Property Management



CABRE 01904403



(760) 400-1029



5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



(RLNE5400846)