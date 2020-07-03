All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3734 Via Las Villas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3734 Via Las Villas
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:46 PM

3734 Via Las Villas

3734 Via Las Villas · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Ocean Hills
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3734 Via Las Villas, Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bedroom Home located in Broadmore Hills Community - Ocean Hills/Shadowridge Area Home ready just in time for Christmas!! Walking distance to Lake Elementary, Madision Middle and Rancho Buena Vista High Schools. This property is ready for viewing and immediate occupancy. Save money with solar energy and working TV antenna. Great neighborhood, contact us to schedule your showing.

Some highlights:

- Fresh Paint in most of the house
- Granite Counter Tops
- Refrigerator (as is)
- Laundry Hook Ups
- Balcony off Master Bedroom
- Updated Master Bathroom
- Laminate/Tile first floor and stairs
- Carpeted Bedrooms
- Ceiling Fans
- 2 Car Attached Garage with plug in for electric car
- Modern and bright
- Gorgeous back yard views
- Water Filtration System - tenant to maintain
- Shed in back yard, has been insulated, laminate flooring, lighting and electricity great for extra play space or office. This is not a sleeping space.
- Landscaper included twice monthly

TERMS: 12-18 month lease available

APPLICATION PROCESS/REQUIREMENTS
- Each occupant over the age of 18 is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45.00 screening fee (this is non-refundable)
- All supporting documentation needs to be submitted before an application is considered complete
- Applicants must make a minimum 3.0 times the monthly rent in gross income
- Looking for good credit, good rental history and it must be verifiable
- If approved, we require deposit within 24 hours to take off the market or another applicant maybe offered the property
- This is a nonsmoking property no exception or "outside" smokers please.

-PET RESTRICTIONS: Owner will consider your WELL-BEHAVED PET for additional deposit $500. Pet inspection fee to paid in advance $80.00. Photo of pet should be submitted with your application. No dangerous breeds or puppies under the age of 18 months-no exceptions.

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Follow link schedule a showing with agent

- PARKING: 2 Garage

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: Solar Energy (not 100% free electricity) Tenant to pay for gas partial electricity, water trash and sewer.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/minimum $100K liability. Must show proof prior to moving in.

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

5th Avenue Property Management

CABRE 01904403

(760) 400-1029

5th Avenue Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

(RLNE5400846)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3734 Via Las Villas have any available units?
3734 Via Las Villas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3734 Via Las Villas have?
Some of 3734 Via Las Villas's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3734 Via Las Villas currently offering any rent specials?
3734 Via Las Villas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3734 Via Las Villas pet-friendly?
Yes, 3734 Via Las Villas is pet friendly.
Does 3734 Via Las Villas offer parking?
Yes, 3734 Via Las Villas offers parking.
Does 3734 Via Las Villas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3734 Via Las Villas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3734 Via Las Villas have a pool?
No, 3734 Via Las Villas does not have a pool.
Does 3734 Via Las Villas have accessible units?
No, 3734 Via Las Villas does not have accessible units.
Does 3734 Via Las Villas have units with dishwashers?
No, 3734 Via Las Villas does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego