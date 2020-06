Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

View and ocean breezes is part of what makes this home so desirable. Recently renovated kitchen relaxing covered patios in back to enjoy the cool breeze and vistas of Oceanside. Located in Costa Serena less than 5 miles to the beach, easy access to fwy 78 close to Tri-City hospital, shopping etc. Washer, Dryer and Fridge included. small pet okay upon approval and pet deposit.