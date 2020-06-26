Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 369 VIA METATES - Charming 4 bedroom single family home in cul-da-sac, in well established neighborhood in Oceanside. 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with fireplace in the family room. Washer/dryer hook ups in the oversized 2 car attached garage. New paint. Hardwood laminate and carpets. Great backyard for relaxing! Close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Ready for Move in 7/1/19!! Sorry no Pets Call Kim today at 760-722-2114 or email Kim@ranchandsea.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4099526)