Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

369 Via Metates

369 via Metates · No Longer Available
Location

369 via Metates, Oceanside, CA 92057
Guajome

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RANCH & SEA MANAGEMENT - 369 VIA METATES - Charming 4 bedroom single family home in cul-da-sac, in well established neighborhood in Oceanside. 4 bedroom, 2 bath single story home with fireplace in the family room. Washer/dryer hook ups in the oversized 2 car attached garage. New paint. Hardwood laminate and carpets. Great backyard for relaxing! Close to freeways, shopping and restaurants. Ready for Move in 7/1/19!! Sorry no Pets Call Kim today at 760-722-2114 or email Kim@ranchandsea.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4099526)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 369 Via Metates have any available units?
369 Via Metates doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 369 Via Metates have?
Some of 369 Via Metates's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 369 Via Metates currently offering any rent specials?
369 Via Metates is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 369 Via Metates pet-friendly?
No, 369 Via Metates is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 369 Via Metates offer parking?
Yes, 369 Via Metates offers parking.
Does 369 Via Metates have units with washers and dryers?
No, 369 Via Metates does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 369 Via Metates have a pool?
No, 369 Via Metates does not have a pool.
Does 369 Via Metates have accessible units?
No, 369 Via Metates does not have accessible units.
Does 369 Via Metates have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 369 Via Metates has units with dishwashers.
