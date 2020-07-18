3682 Seaflower Ln

Amenities

Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath Costa Serena Senior community duplex home. Private and fenced backyard is a gardener's delight, with tiered planters and room for your green thumb! Front yard is attractive and low maintenance dry-scape. Home includes refrigerator, washer/dryer, central heat and air. Attractive and easy-to-care-for laminate wood flooring. 1-car garage. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Security Deposit: $2295. Not furnished. This home is managed by the homeowner.

THIS PROPERTY IS FOR VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.



Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957



Tenant pays SDGE. Tenant liability insurance required. Tenant Responsible for Landscaping. Owner pays water, trash and HOA. Some appliances may not be warrantied - Speak to agent for details. Details also available in lease, upon signing.



