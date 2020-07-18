All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3682 Seaflower Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3682 Seaflower Ln
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:40 AM

3682 Seaflower Ln

3682 Seaflower Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3682 Seaflower Lane, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Nicely updated 2 bedroom, 1 bath Costa Serena Senior community duplex home. Private and fenced backyard is a gardener's delight, with tiered planters and room for your green thumb! Front yard is attractive and low maintenance dry-scape. Home includes refrigerator, washer/dryer, central heat and air. Attractive and easy-to-care-for laminate wood flooring. 1-car garage. Your small dog will be considered. Pet rent of $40 per pet, per month will apply, along with the completion of petscreening.com, available through our application process. Security Deposit: $2295. Not furnished. This home is managed by the homeowner.
THIS PROPERTY IS FOR VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT ONLY.

Contact John Vogel, CalDRE #01445571, 760-670-4957

Tenant pays SDGE. Tenant liability insurance required. Tenant Responsible for Landscaping. Owner pays water, trash and HOA. Some appliances may not be warrantied - Speak to agent for details. Details also available in lease, upon signing.

If you are interested in buying or selling a home, let Palomar Property Services help!

Amenities: 1 Car Garage, Ceiling Fan, Central Air & Heat, Covered Patio, Fenced Yard, Fruit Trees, Laminate Wood Flooring, Refrigerator, Washer/Dryer Included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3682 Seaflower Ln have any available units?
3682 Seaflower Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3682 Seaflower Ln have?
Some of 3682 Seaflower Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3682 Seaflower Ln currently offering any rent specials?
3682 Seaflower Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3682 Seaflower Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 3682 Seaflower Ln is pet friendly.
Does 3682 Seaflower Ln offer parking?
Yes, 3682 Seaflower Ln offers parking.
Does 3682 Seaflower Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3682 Seaflower Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3682 Seaflower Ln have a pool?
No, 3682 Seaflower Ln does not have a pool.
Does 3682 Seaflower Ln have accessible units?
No, 3682 Seaflower Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 3682 Seaflower Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 3682 Seaflower Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
The Dylan
550 Arbolitos Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92058
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego