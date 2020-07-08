3597 Keystone Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

NICE DETACHED HOME IN OCEANSIDE. Available now! 4 bed, 2 bath, 1,800 sq. ft. Newly landscaped front and rear yards. Spacious open area concept kitchen and family room. Large kitchen includes island with 3 bar stools, refrigerator, dishwasher, and double glass door pantry with pull out shelving. Large brick hearth fireplace in family room. Big living room with built in book/picture case. Large master bedroom has double seperate closets and attached master bath. Bedrooms two and three are also good sized.