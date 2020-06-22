All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3565 Guava Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3565 Guava Way
Last updated April 20 2020 at 5:55 PM

3565 Guava Way

3565 Guava Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
San Luis Rey
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3565 Guava Way, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
3565 Guava Way Available 06/11/20 Two Bedroom Condo in Oceanside!! - 1154 sq. ft. 2 bed/ 2 bath end unit condo in Oceanside! Double door entryway into the naturally lighted living room with high ceilings and a fireplace. Access to the spacious patio from the sliding glass doors in the dining area. Fenced-in patio is connected to the two car garage with built-in shelving. Kitchen with newly finished cabinets and appliances that include; refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Another tiled family/living area off of the kitchen. Laundry room with a washer/dryer for easy laundry service and linen cabinets for storage. Full bathroom located across the hall from the second bedroom with a shower/tub combination. Master bedroom with double floor to ceiling mirrored closets, ceiling fan and a master bath with a shower. Great location in the complex and near the community pool!!

DRE 01197438

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3560304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3565 Guava Way have any available units?
3565 Guava Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3565 Guava Way have?
Some of 3565 Guava Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3565 Guava Way currently offering any rent specials?
3565 Guava Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3565 Guava Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3565 Guava Way is pet friendly.
Does 3565 Guava Way offer parking?
Yes, 3565 Guava Way does offer parking.
Does 3565 Guava Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3565 Guava Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3565 Guava Way have a pool?
Yes, 3565 Guava Way has a pool.
Does 3565 Guava Way have accessible units?
No, 3565 Guava Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3565 Guava Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3565 Guava Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego