3565 Guava Way Available 06/11/20 Two Bedroom Condo in Oceanside!! - 1154 sq. ft. 2 bed/ 2 bath end unit condo in Oceanside! Double door entryway into the naturally lighted living room with high ceilings and a fireplace. Access to the spacious patio from the sliding glass doors in the dining area. Fenced-in patio is connected to the two car garage with built-in shelving. Kitchen with newly finished cabinets and appliances that include; refrigerator, stove/oven, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Another tiled family/living area off of the kitchen. Laundry room with a washer/dryer for easy laundry service and linen cabinets for storage. Full bathroom located across the hall from the second bedroom with a shower/tub combination. Master bedroom with double floor to ceiling mirrored closets, ceiling fan and a master bath with a shower. Great location in the complex and near the community pool!!



No Cats Allowed



