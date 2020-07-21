3557 Paseo De Francisco

Amenities
Cozy 1Bdm 1Ba Condo located in the heart of Oceanside, this unit has Granite Counter Top, Stainless Steel Appliances. and in unit Washer/Dryer! Beautiful large Private patio with ocean view!, this condo has a great location; just on the border of Carlsbad at El Camino Real; you've got access to shopping centers, banks, movie theaters, hospitals, and restaurants and more. Only a couple minutes from these amenities and the freeway! This community offers so many amenities including: two beautiful pools, spas, a tennis court and a large playground. One-Car garage with storage + one assigned parking as well. Water/Trash/Sewer & Landscaping included.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 11/28/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.