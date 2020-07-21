3557 Paseo De Francisco

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

Cozy 1Bdm 1Ba Condo located in the heart of Oceanside, this unit has Granite Counter Top, Stainless Steel Appliances. and in unit Washer/Dryer! Beautiful large Private patio with ocean view!, this condo has a great location; just on the border of Carlsbad at El Camino Real; you've got access to shopping centers, banks, movie theaters, hospitals, and restaurants and more. Only a couple minutes from these amenities and the freeway! This community offers so many amenities including: two beautiful pools, spas, a tennis court and a large playground. One-Car garage with storage + one assigned parking as well. Water/Trash/Sewer & Landscaping included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 11/28/19

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.