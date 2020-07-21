All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3557 Paseo De Francisco.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3557 Paseo De Francisco
Last updated February 12 2020 at 9:54 PM

3557 Paseo De Francisco

3557 Paseo De Francisco · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

3557 Paseo De Francisco, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
Cozy 1Bdm 1Ba Condo located in the heart of Oceanside, this unit has Granite Counter Top, Stainless Steel Appliances. and in unit Washer/Dryer! Beautiful large Private patio with ocean view!, this condo has a great location; just on the border of Carlsbad at El Camino Real; you've got access to shopping centers, banks, movie theaters, hospitals, and restaurants and more. Only a couple minutes from these amenities and the freeway! This community offers so many amenities including: two beautiful pools, spas, a tennis court and a large playground. One-Car garage with storage + one assigned parking as well. Water/Trash/Sewer & Landscaping included.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,695, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,695, Available 11/28/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3557 Paseo De Francisco have any available units?
3557 Paseo De Francisco doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3557 Paseo De Francisco have?
Some of 3557 Paseo De Francisco's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3557 Paseo De Francisco currently offering any rent specials?
3557 Paseo De Francisco is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3557 Paseo De Francisco pet-friendly?
Yes, 3557 Paseo De Francisco is pet friendly.
Does 3557 Paseo De Francisco offer parking?
Yes, 3557 Paseo De Francisco offers parking.
Does 3557 Paseo De Francisco have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3557 Paseo De Francisco offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3557 Paseo De Francisco have a pool?
Yes, 3557 Paseo De Francisco has a pool.
Does 3557 Paseo De Francisco have accessible units?
No, 3557 Paseo De Francisco does not have accessible units.
Does 3557 Paseo De Francisco have units with dishwashers?
No, 3557 Paseo De Francisco does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Presidio at Rancho Del Oro
4401 Mission Ave
Oceanside, CA 92057
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOceanside 2 Bedroom Apartments
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CAChula Vista, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Corona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAEscondido, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Vista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CACarlsbad, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown OceansideSan Luis ReyMira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego