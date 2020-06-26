Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3536 Santa Maria Street Available 09/02/19 55+ Community in Costa Serena - One person must be 55 years old and the second person can be 45 or older. HOA requires age verification.



This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex home features beautiful breezes and sunsets from the back California Sun Room, wood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, 2 storage sheds, and a one car garage with storage rafters. There are

washer/dryer hookups in garage, hookups for gas and electric dryer.



Small pets ok, on owner approval.



Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to discuss details of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.



Ambassador Property Management

BRE# 02006674



(RLNE4043353)