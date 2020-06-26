All apartments in Oceanside
Oceanside, CA
3536 Santa Maria Street
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

3536 Santa Maria Street

3536 Santa Maria Street · No Longer Available
Location

3536 Santa Maria Street, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3536 Santa Maria Street Available 09/02/19 55+ Community in Costa Serena - One person must be 55 years old and the second person can be 45 or older. HOA requires age verification.

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex home features beautiful breezes and sunsets from the back California Sun Room, wood floors throughout with carpet in the bedrooms, 2 storage sheds, and a one car garage with storage rafters. There are
washer/dryer hookups in garage, hookups for gas and electric dryer.

Small pets ok, on owner approval.

Please drive by first and confirm you're interested. Call Ambassador Property Management at 760-945-8107 to discuss details of this home. Also, visit our website at www.ambassadorpm.com for application details.

Ambassador Property Management
BRE# 02006674

(RLNE4043353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3536 Santa Maria Street have any available units?
3536 Santa Maria Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3536 Santa Maria Street have?
Some of 3536 Santa Maria Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3536 Santa Maria Street currently offering any rent specials?
3536 Santa Maria Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3536 Santa Maria Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3536 Santa Maria Street is pet friendly.
Does 3536 Santa Maria Street offer parking?
Yes, 3536 Santa Maria Street offers parking.
Does 3536 Santa Maria Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3536 Santa Maria Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3536 Santa Maria Street have a pool?
No, 3536 Santa Maria Street does not have a pool.
Does 3536 Santa Maria Street have accessible units?
No, 3536 Santa Maria Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3536 Santa Maria Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3536 Santa Maria Street does not have units with dishwashers.
