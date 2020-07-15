All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80

3508 Paseo De Los Americanos · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3508 Paseo De Los Americanos, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
- Wonderfully upgraded first floor, corner unit condo in the Vista Way Village Community. Conveniently located close to shopping, freeways, schools and community college. The community features a clubhouse, pool, tennis, tot lot and gated access. The interior of the home has been upgraded with newer cabinets, granite counter tops, and features an full sized washer and dryer inside the home. Come see this great condo today!

NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on benchmarksocal.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Benchmark Properties and cannot be accepted.

(RLNE4373584)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 have any available units?
3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 have?
Some of 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 currently offering any rent specials?
3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 pet-friendly?
No, 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oceanside.
Does 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 offer parking?
No, 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 does not offer parking.
Does 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 have a pool?
Yes, 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 has a pool.
Does 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 have accessible units?
No, 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 does not have accessible units.
Does 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Families 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silver Oak
567 Canyon Dr
Oceanside, CA 92054
Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Shadow Ridge
3699 Barnard Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
Sunterra
3851 Sherbourne Dr
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Apartments with Pool
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego