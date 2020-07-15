3508 Paseo De Los Americanos #80

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool tennis court

- Wonderfully upgraded first floor, corner unit condo in the Vista Way Village Community. Conveniently located close to shopping, freeways, schools and community college. The community features a clubhouse, pool, tennis, tot lot and gated access. The interior of the home has been upgraded with newer cabinets, granite counter tops, and features an full sized washer and dryer inside the home. Come see this great condo today!



NOTE: All applications MUST be submitted via the property listing link on benchmarksocal.com. Applications submitted on other websites are NOT affiliated with Benchmark Properties and cannot be accepted.



