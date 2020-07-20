All apartments in Oceanside
341 Stage Coach Rd
Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

341 Stage Coach Rd

341 Stage Coach Road · No Longer Available
Location

341 Stage Coach Road, Oceanside, CA 92057
Oceana

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Private Condo, Close to Base, 2 Car Garage - Small Community
2 Car Garage
2 Bedroom
2 Bathroom
Washer & Dryer Inside unit
Water/sewer/trash included in rent
Located on the 1st floor

SCHOOLS
San Luis Rey Elementary School 0.3 mi
Martin Luther King Jr. Middle School 1.3 mi
El Camino High School 0.7 mi

Don't miss out on this cute condo. Easy Access to freeways, shopping, dining and much more!! Small Pets will be considered with additional deposit.

Professional Managed by Grey Falcon Properties
For a showing please call Sarah Bissell (760)349-1101
Associate Licensee CalBRE#01925170
Aaron Ross Broker CalBRE#01865640

(RLNE4959965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 341 Stage Coach Rd have any available units?
341 Stage Coach Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 341 Stage Coach Rd have?
Some of 341 Stage Coach Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 341 Stage Coach Rd currently offering any rent specials?
341 Stage Coach Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 341 Stage Coach Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 341 Stage Coach Rd is pet friendly.
Does 341 Stage Coach Rd offer parking?
Yes, 341 Stage Coach Rd offers parking.
Does 341 Stage Coach Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 341 Stage Coach Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 341 Stage Coach Rd have a pool?
No, 341 Stage Coach Rd does not have a pool.
Does 341 Stage Coach Rd have accessible units?
No, 341 Stage Coach Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 341 Stage Coach Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 341 Stage Coach Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
