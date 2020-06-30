All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3385 Corsica Way
Last updated April 30 2020 at 9:44 AM

3385 Corsica Way

3385 Corsica Way · No Longer Available
Location

3385 Corsica Way, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
55+ Senior Community Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Oceanside! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Highly desired active adult communities in Oceanside. Lovely home is the larger of two models with 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 large baths and a large loft, (which can be used as a media room, office, optional bedroom). French doors from kitchen and living room open up to a lovely south facing patio where you can enjoy beautiful sunsets. The home is light and bright with many upgrades such as new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and fixtures. All new lighting fixtures, fans and new tile and vinyl plank flooring throughout, decorated Mexican tile on stairs and fireplace. Bathrooms have granite countertops, new fixtures. Close to beaches, shopping, and transportation. This is a must see! Schedule your showing today.

REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,750

PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.

FEATURES:
No Co-Signers
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Dining Area
Patio
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Vertical Blinds
Private Patio

SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Community

LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3385-Corsica-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-2041/

CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com

(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax

Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm

(RLNE5680627)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3385 Corsica Way have any available units?
3385 Corsica Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3385 Corsica Way have?
Some of 3385 Corsica Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3385 Corsica Way currently offering any rent specials?
3385 Corsica Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3385 Corsica Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3385 Corsica Way is pet friendly.
Does 3385 Corsica Way offer parking?
Yes, 3385 Corsica Way offers parking.
Does 3385 Corsica Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3385 Corsica Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3385 Corsica Way have a pool?
Yes, 3385 Corsica Way has a pool.
Does 3385 Corsica Way have accessible units?
No, 3385 Corsica Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3385 Corsica Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3385 Corsica Way has units with dishwashers.

