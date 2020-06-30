Amenities
55+ Senior Community Lovely 2 Bedroom Home in Oceanside! - PROPERTY INFORMATION:
Highly desired active adult communities in Oceanside. Lovely home is the larger of two models with 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 large baths and a large loft, (which can be used as a media room, office, optional bedroom). French doors from kitchen and living room open up to a lovely south facing patio where you can enjoy beautiful sunsets. The home is light and bright with many upgrades such as new kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and fixtures. All new lighting fixtures, fans and new tile and vinyl plank flooring throughout, decorated Mexican tile on stairs and fireplace. Bathrooms have granite countertops, new fixtures. Close to beaches, shopping, and transportation. This is a must see! Schedule your showing today.
REQUIRED INCOME:
Gross monthly verifiable household income required to qualify for this property: $6,750
PETS:
Flexible
Note: All pets are subject to owner's approval and usually require additional security deposit of $250 to $500 per pet.
FEATURES:
No Co-Signers
Gated Property
Non-Smoking Property
Refrigerator (AS-IS)
Dishwasher
Stove
Microwave
Washer (AS-IS) & Dryer (AS-IS)
Fire Place
Gas Fireplace
Dining Area
Patio
Downstairs Bedroom
2 Story
Vaulted Ceilings
Living Room
Tile Flooring
Laminate Flooring
Laundry Room (Ground Floor)
2 Car Garage
Community Pool
Community Spa
Home Owners Assoc.
Vertical Blinds
Private Patio
SCHOOLS:
N/A 55+ Community
LINK:
https://www.cpmteam.com/property-listings/homes-and-condos/3385-Corsica-Way-Oceanside-CA-92056-2041/
CHAMBERLAIN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT
2653 Roosevelt Street
Carlsbad, CA 92008
www.cpmteam.com
(760) 434-7373 phone | (760) 434-7861 fax
Hours
Monday - Friday 9am -5pm
Saturday 9am - 4pm
(RLNE5680627)