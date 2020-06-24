All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3186 Huula Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3186 Huula Dr.
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

3186 Huula Dr.

3186 Huula Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3186 Huula Drive, Oceanside, CA 92058
Oceanside Municipal Airport

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4Bd/2.5 Ba Home with incredible views of Hubbert Lake! - Immaculate 2,630 sq ft home with backyard perfect for children, dogs, or entertaining guests. Breathtaking views of Hubbert Lake and the hillside from most rooms in the home including the master and private balcony! Well maintained mostly grass yard with a landscaper included!

Bottom level of home is easy maintenance tile and whole upstairs has vinyl plank!

Remodeled kitchen with open floor plan that extends to living room, dining room, and view of backyard! Granite countertops, newer built in microwave, stove, and oven! Hook ups for fridge include water line!

Huge master including on suite bathroom with shower and soaking tub, dual vanity, walk in closet, and private balcony to enjoy the scenery!

Second story also has three additional bedrooms, two that also overlook the lake and a bonus loft perfect for an office! Upstairs laundry room includes washer dryer!

Beautiful lakeside neighbor hood perfectly located two minutes off the 76 freeway, five minutes from the 5 freeway, and ten minutes from the beach! Close to shops, dining, and entertainment!

Security deposit is one month's rent for qualified applicants, pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact Pacific Property Management to set up a showing.

(760) 518-5664
Pacific Property Management

(RLNE4722629)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3186 Huula Dr. have any available units?
3186 Huula Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 3186 Huula Dr. have?
Some of 3186 Huula Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3186 Huula Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3186 Huula Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3186 Huula Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3186 Huula Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3186 Huula Dr. offer parking?
No, 3186 Huula Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3186 Huula Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3186 Huula Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3186 Huula Dr. have a pool?
No, 3186 Huula Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3186 Huula Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3186 Huula Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3186 Huula Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3186 Huula Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sunset View
2500 Sea Cliff Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Windrift Apartments
3500 Windrift Way
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Capella at Rancho Del Oro Luxury Apartment Homes
4795 Frazee Rd
Oceanside, CA 92057
Ocean Breeze
2055-95 Poplar Road
Oceanside, CA 92058
SALT
371 North Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Island Club Apartments
2300 Catalina Cir
Oceanside, CA 92056

Similar Pages

Oceanside 1 BedroomsOceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with ParkingOceanside Pet Friendly Places
Oceanside Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAAnaheim, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Escondido, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira CostaDowntown OceansideSan Luis Rey
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del OroLoma AltaTri City
Ocean HillsPeacock

Apartments Near Colleges

MiraCosta CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego