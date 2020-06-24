3186 Huula Dr.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

4Bd/2.5 Ba Home with incredible views of Hubbert Lake! - Immaculate 2,630 sq ft home with backyard perfect for children, dogs, or entertaining guests. Breathtaking views of Hubbert Lake and the hillside from most rooms in the home including the master and private balcony! Well maintained mostly grass yard with a landscaper included!



Bottom level of home is easy maintenance tile and whole upstairs has vinyl plank!



Remodeled kitchen with open floor plan that extends to living room, dining room, and view of backyard! Granite countertops, newer built in microwave, stove, and oven! Hook ups for fridge include water line!



Huge master including on suite bathroom with shower and soaking tub, dual vanity, walk in closet, and private balcony to enjoy the scenery!



Second story also has three additional bedrooms, two that also overlook the lake and a bonus loft perfect for an office! Upstairs laundry room includes washer dryer!



Beautiful lakeside neighbor hood perfectly located two minutes off the 76 freeway, five minutes from the 5 freeway, and ten minutes from the beach! Close to shops, dining, and entertainment!



Security deposit is one month's rent for qualified applicants, pets allowed with owner approval and additional deposit. Please contact Pacific Property Management to set up a showing.



(760) 518-5664

Pacific Property Management



(RLNE4722629)