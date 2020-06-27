318 Dolphin Lane #6

Amenities

Pelican Cove Two Bedroom Condo with One Car Garage - Welcome to Pelican Cove in Oceanside! This small townhome complex is located within 15 minutes of Camp Pendelton, Downtown Oceanside, and the Oceanside Pier. The complex was constructed in 2006 and offers a small grass area and tot-lot.



This is an upstairs unit with a one-car garage underneath that provides direct access. It also comes with one assigned parking space. Washer and dryer are locating in the garage.



As you go up the stairs you are greeted by an open living area centered around a fireplace. There is a private balcony with space for a small gas BBQ. The kitchen is spacious and offers plenty of counter space and storage.



There are two full bathrooms and two bedrooms. The master also has a large sliding closet located in the bathroom with oversized mirrored doors.



The owner pays trash & sewer

The tenant pays SDG&E & water

Pets allowed with owner approval

Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included without warranty



Available for immediate move-in.



Please call today to set up a showing: 760-736-3600.



