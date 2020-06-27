All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

318 Dolphin Lane #6

318 Dolphin Ln · No Longer Available
Location

318 Dolphin Ln, Oceanside, CA 92058
San Luis Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Pelican Cove Two Bedroom Condo with One Car Garage - Welcome to Pelican Cove in Oceanside! This small townhome complex is located within 15 minutes of Camp Pendelton, Downtown Oceanside, and the Oceanside Pier. The complex was constructed in 2006 and offers a small grass area and tot-lot.

This is an upstairs unit with a one-car garage underneath that provides direct access. It also comes with one assigned parking space. Washer and dryer are locating in the garage.

As you go up the stairs you are greeted by an open living area centered around a fireplace. There is a private balcony with space for a small gas BBQ. The kitchen is spacious and offers plenty of counter space and storage.

There are two full bathrooms and two bedrooms. The master also has a large sliding closet located in the bathroom with oversized mirrored doors.

The owner pays trash & sewer
The tenant pays SDG&E & water
Pets allowed with owner approval
Refrigerator, washer, and dryer included without warranty

Available for immediate move-in.

Please call today to set up a showing: 760-736-3600.

(RLNE4375412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Dolphin Lane #6 have any available units?
318 Dolphin Lane #6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Dolphin Lane #6 have?
Some of 318 Dolphin Lane #6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Dolphin Lane #6 currently offering any rent specials?
318 Dolphin Lane #6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Dolphin Lane #6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 318 Dolphin Lane #6 is pet friendly.
Does 318 Dolphin Lane #6 offer parking?
Yes, 318 Dolphin Lane #6 offers parking.
Does 318 Dolphin Lane #6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 318 Dolphin Lane #6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Dolphin Lane #6 have a pool?
No, 318 Dolphin Lane #6 does not have a pool.
Does 318 Dolphin Lane #6 have accessible units?
No, 318 Dolphin Lane #6 does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Dolphin Lane #6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 318 Dolphin Lane #6 does not have units with dishwashers.

