Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Oceanside
Find more places like 3167 Coral Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
3167 Coral Drive
Last updated March 30 2019 at 5:35 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3167 Coral Drive
3167 Coral Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Oceanside
See all
Mira Costa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
3167 Coral Drive, Oceanside, CA 92056
Mira Costa
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3167 Coral Drive have any available units?
3167 Coral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Oceanside, CA
.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Oceanside Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3167 Coral Drive have?
Some of 3167 Coral Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3167 Coral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3167 Coral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3167 Coral Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3167 Coral Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Oceanside
.
Does 3167 Coral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3167 Coral Drive offers parking.
Does 3167 Coral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3167 Coral Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3167 Coral Drive have a pool?
No, 3167 Coral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3167 Coral Drive have accessible units?
No, 3167 Coral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3167 Coral Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3167 Coral Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Elán Milano Apartment Homes
3634 College Blvd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Elan Village North
854 Vine St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Elan Paseo Vista
2315 Paseo de Laura
Oceanside, CA 92056
Terra Oceanside Apartments
3964 Waring Rd
Oceanside, CA 92056
Pierside South
115 N. Cleveland Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
211 S Nevada Street
211 South Nevada Street
Oceanside, CA 92054
Pierside
119 N Cleveland St
Oceanside, CA 92054
Tri-City Gardens
4130 Waring Road
Oceanside, CA 92056
Similar Pages
Oceanside 1 Bedrooms
Oceanside 2 Bedrooms
Oceanside Apartments with Parking
Oceanside Apartments with Pools
Oceanside Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Diego, CA
Anaheim, CA
Riverside, CA
Chula Vista, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Corona, CA
Fullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Ontario, CA
Escondido, CA
Moreno Valley, CA
Orange, CA
Vista, CA
Mission Viejo, CA
Chino Hills, CA
Tustin, CA
Carlsbad, CA
Lake Forest, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Oceanside
San Luis Rey
Mira Costa
Ivey Ranch Rancho Del Oro
Tri City
Ocean Hills
Peacock
Apartments Near Colleges
MiraCosta College
California State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine
University of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego