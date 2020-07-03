Amenities

310 Riverview Way Available 01/04/20 2BR/2BA Condo with a Loft! Pet Friendly! 1 Car Garage! Water/Trash Paid!Close to Camp Pendleton! - $2095 Per Month, Pet Rent $50-100 additional per month.

$2095 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $500-1000 Depending on size of pet.



***MORE PHOTOS UPLOADED NEXT WEEK***



Address: 310 Riverview Way Oceanside CA 92057



Available January 4th, 2020



Features:

*2 Bedroom, with a bonus loft. Great for kids or office space

*2 Full baths

*Living room with Fireplace

*Vualted Ceilings

*New Laminate flooring through out home

*1 Car Detached garage

*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher.

*Washer/Dryer in unit

*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!

*Pet Friendly with extra deposit, pet rent and owner approval.



This condo offers 2 beds and 2 baths in a roomy floor plan of almost 1000 square feet. Featuring upgraded cabinets and counters in kitchen, fireplace, two enclosed patios, a detached 1-car garage, laundry right off the kitchen, central A/C, large windows for plenty of light, great community complex and convenient to the pool and sports court! Great location, this cozy home is close to schools, Libby Lake Park, shopping, highway 76, and just a few minutes from Camp Pendleton!



If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com



