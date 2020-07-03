All apartments in Oceanside
Home
/
Oceanside, CA
/
310 Riverview Way
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

310 Riverview Way

310 Riverview Way · No Longer Available
Location

310 Riverview Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
North Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
310 Riverview Way Available 01/04/20 2BR/2BA Condo with a Loft! Pet Friendly! 1 Car Garage! Water/Trash Paid!Close to Camp Pendleton! - $2095 Per Month, Pet Rent $50-100 additional per month.
$2095 Security Deposit, Pet Deposit $500-1000 Depending on size of pet.

***MORE PHOTOS UPLOADED NEXT WEEK***

Address: 310 Riverview Way Oceanside CA 92057

Available January 4th, 2020

Features:
*2 Bedroom, with a bonus loft. Great for kids or office space
*2 Full baths
*Living room with Fireplace
*Vualted Ceilings
*New Laminate flooring through out home
*1 Car Detached garage
*Fridge/Stove/Microwave/Dishwasher.
*Washer/Dryer in unit
*Close to All, Shopping, Beach, Camp Pendleton, Schools, Parks!
*Pet Friendly with extra deposit, pet rent and owner approval.

This condo offers 2 beds and 2 baths in a roomy floor plan of almost 1000 square feet. Featuring upgraded cabinets and counters in kitchen, fireplace, two enclosed patios, a detached 1-car garage, laundry right off the kitchen, central A/C, large windows for plenty of light, great community complex and convenient to the pool and sports court! Great location, this cozy home is close to schools, Libby Lake Park, shopping, highway 76, and just a few minutes from Camp Pendleton!

If you are interested in this property, Call Moises today to set up a showing at 760-722-2114 or 760-707-2364 or email at moises@ranchandsea.com

(RLNE5344413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 Riverview Way have any available units?
310 Riverview Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 Riverview Way have?
Some of 310 Riverview Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 Riverview Way currently offering any rent specials?
310 Riverview Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 Riverview Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 310 Riverview Way is pet friendly.
Does 310 Riverview Way offer parking?
Yes, 310 Riverview Way offers parking.
Does 310 Riverview Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 310 Riverview Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 Riverview Way have a pool?
Yes, 310 Riverview Way has a pool.
Does 310 Riverview Way have accessible units?
No, 310 Riverview Way does not have accessible units.
Does 310 Riverview Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 Riverview Way has units with dishwashers.

