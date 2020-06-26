2875 COTTINGHAM STREET

Amenities

Wonderful 4 bedroom / 3 bath View Home. - This Oceanside 2 story home sits on an elevated lot with wonderful westerly views. No immediate neighbors behind, and located on a wonderful quiet street.



With 4 nice sized bedrooms, this is perfect for the relocating family. Only 10 minutes from the South Gate of Camp Pendleton and easy access to shopping, parks, freeways, and the beach!



Redone in several areas, including floors and fireplace.....and ceiling fans in every room....it's tough to figure out where the best spot to hang out is. Open entryway with 20 foot ceilings, a designated dining area, and additional family room with backyard access add to the nice family oriented layout.



Kitchen includes all stainless appliances, including huge french door fridge. Full size LG washer and dryer just off the big 2 car garage as well. Full house soft water system included and only adds to touches on this home.



Both front and backyards updated to artificial turf and hardscape landscaping for durability and ease of utility bills.



4 miles to Pendleton, 5 miles to Oceanside harbor, 30 minutes into Laguna and San Clemente, and only 40 minutes into downtown San Diego.....just the perfect central location to be able to enjoy the entire area !



2875 Cottingham will be available for immediate move in @ $3095 per month, with a $3095 security deposit. Family dog allowed with additional deposit, and sorry.....No Smoking or Drug Use.



For more information and to schedule a viewing, please call our office at:

619-697-0602 or visit us @ www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com



