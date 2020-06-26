All apartments in Oceanside
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:48 AM

2875 COTTINGHAM STREET

2875 Cottingham Street · No Longer Available
Location

2875 Cottingham Street, Oceanside, CA 92054
Loma Alta

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 4 bedroom / 3 bath View Home. - This Oceanside 2 story home sits on an elevated lot with wonderful westerly views. No immediate neighbors behind, and located on a wonderful quiet street.

With 4 nice sized bedrooms, this is perfect for the relocating family. Only 10 minutes from the South Gate of Camp Pendleton and easy access to shopping, parks, freeways, and the beach!

Redone in several areas, including floors and fireplace.....and ceiling fans in every room....it's tough to figure out where the best spot to hang out is. Open entryway with 20 foot ceilings, a designated dining area, and additional family room with backyard access add to the nice family oriented layout.

Kitchen includes all stainless appliances, including huge french door fridge. Full size LG washer and dryer just off the big 2 car garage as well. Full house soft water system included and only adds to touches on this home.

Both front and backyards updated to artificial turf and hardscape landscaping for durability and ease of utility bills.

4 miles to Pendleton, 5 miles to Oceanside harbor, 30 minutes into Laguna and San Clemente, and only 40 minutes into downtown San Diego.....just the perfect central location to be able to enjoy the entire area !

2875 Cottingham will be available for immediate move in @ $3095 per month, with a $3095 security deposit. Family dog allowed with additional deposit, and sorry.....No Smoking or Drug Use.

For more information and to schedule a viewing, please call our office at:
619-697-0602 or visit us @ www.sdrealtyandmanagement.com

(RLNE4330304)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET have any available units?
2875 COTTINGHAM STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET have?
Some of 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET currently offering any rent specials?
2875 COTTINGHAM STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET is pet friendly.
Does 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET offer parking?
Yes, 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET offers parking.
Does 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET have a pool?
No, 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET does not have a pool.
Does 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET have accessible units?
No, 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 2875 COTTINGHAM STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
