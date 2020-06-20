284 Manzanilla Way

Amenities

Gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bath home in Oceanside. - Available! Gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bath home in the highly desirable Pravada community of Rancho Del Oro in Oceanside . Pravada is a beautiful community, with BBQ areas, a playground and a recreation area.



As you walk through the front door, you will be delighted by the great floor plan. Large windows provide an abundance of natural light. The vaulted ceilings give the living space an open feel. The living room features new carpet with a guest half bath. The family room is also newly carpeted, with a gas fireplace for added beauty and warmth on those colder nights.



The kitchen has plenty of space for cooking and preparing. It comes equipped with most kitchen appliances: fridge with water and ice dispenser, stove & oven, microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen island with sink and bar can easily fit up to four diners. The kitchen is open to the dining area and offers a large slider and lovely views of the backyard. Laundry room is located off the kitchen near the garage. It has hook-ups for your washer & dryer and storage cabinets. There is also a large bonus room that is located off the kitchen. It could be used as a 4th bedroom, game room, office, den, etc.



Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and two full baths. The guest bedrooms both have access to the guest bathroom. The master suite is spacious with a large closet and bathroom. The master bath has a nice soaker tub, separate shower, a double sink vanity and private toilet area.



The backyard is nicely landscaped, with a lush green lawn and several evergreen plants. Gardener is included. Up to two adult pets under 50 lbs (no more than one dog) are welcome with restrictions and additional deposit.



