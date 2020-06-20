All apartments in Oceanside
284 Manzanilla Way
284 Manzanilla Way

284 Manzanilla Way · No Longer Available
Location

284 Manzanilla Way, Oceanside, CA 92057
Ivey Ranch - Rancho Del Oro

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bath home in Oceanside. - Available! Gorgeous three bedroom, two and a half bath home in the highly desirable Pravada community of Rancho Del Oro in Oceanside . Pravada is a beautiful community, with BBQ areas, a playground and a recreation area.

As you walk through the front door, you will be delighted by the great floor plan. Large windows provide an abundance of natural light. The vaulted ceilings give the living space an open feel. The living room features new carpet with a guest half bath. The family room is also newly carpeted, with a gas fireplace for added beauty and warmth on those colder nights.

The kitchen has plenty of space for cooking and preparing. It comes equipped with most kitchen appliances: fridge with water and ice dispenser, stove & oven, microwave and dishwasher. Kitchen island with sink and bar can easily fit up to four diners. The kitchen is open to the dining area and offers a large slider and lovely views of the backyard. Laundry room is located off the kitchen near the garage. It has hook-ups for your washer & dryer and storage cabinets. There is also a large bonus room that is located off the kitchen. It could be used as a 4th bedroom, game room, office, den, etc.

Upstairs you will find three bedrooms and two full baths. The guest bedrooms both have access to the guest bathroom. The master suite is spacious with a large closet and bathroom. The master bath has a nice soaker tub, separate shower, a double sink vanity and private toilet area.

The backyard is nicely landscaped, with a lush green lawn and several evergreen plants. Gardener is included. Up to two adult pets under 50 lbs (no more than one dog) are welcome with restrictions and additional deposit.

(RLNE2369466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 284 Manzanilla Way have any available units?
284 Manzanilla Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oceanside, CA.
How much is rent in Oceanside, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Oceanside Rent Report.
What amenities does 284 Manzanilla Way have?
Some of 284 Manzanilla Way's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 284 Manzanilla Way currently offering any rent specials?
284 Manzanilla Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 284 Manzanilla Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 284 Manzanilla Way is pet friendly.
Does 284 Manzanilla Way offer parking?
Yes, 284 Manzanilla Way offers parking.
Does 284 Manzanilla Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 284 Manzanilla Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 284 Manzanilla Way have a pool?
No, 284 Manzanilla Way does not have a pool.
Does 284 Manzanilla Way have accessible units?
No, 284 Manzanilla Way does not have accessible units.
Does 284 Manzanilla Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 284 Manzanilla Way has units with dishwashers.
